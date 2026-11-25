Highlights:

Hole DDH26-02 returned 3.59 g/t Au (0.12 opt) over 15.24 metres (50 feet), including 18.20 g/t Au (0.59 opt) over 1.22 metres (4 feet), beginning 12.2 metres (40 feet) below surface in an oxidized shear zone.

Intercepts in DDH26-01 and DDH26-02 and nearby surface trench results appear to lie on the same shallow-dipping oxidized shear zone.

Drilling to date initially tested approximately 650 metres along of the gold soil anomaly.

An interpreted 114-130 metres (375-430 ft) thick zone of intense bedding-replacement alteration, characteristic of Carlin-type systems, was traced across the full 650 metres (2,133 ft) drilled strike length and remains open.

Results for eight of eleven holes are pending.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial results from its 2026 core drilling program at the Dobbin Gold Project testing the 2.1 km (6,900 ft) long by 200 metre (660 ft) wide northeast-trending gold soil anomaly. The project lies 140 km (85 miles) south of Eureka in the Monitor Range in central Nevada. The Dobbin Gold Project is held by a Nevada LLC (the "JV Company") in which the Company's Nevada operating subsidiary, Copper One USA, Inc. (Copper One), owns an 85% interest and an affiliate of SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR") owns a 15% interest. Copper One is the manager of the JV Company.

Eleven diamond drill holes for a total of 2,690 metres (8,827 ft) were completed in 2026 before weather forced a suspension of drilling, which is expected to resume in spring 2027. The drilling to date initially tested underneath a 650 metre (2,133 ft) long segment of gold soil anomaly (drill locations and traces shown on the figure on page 3). All holes encountered variably oxidized, sheared and highly altered northwest dipping lower plate Rabbit Hill and Roberts Mountains Formation limestone stratigraphy, as expected. An interpreted 114-130 metres (375-430 ft) thick zone of intense bedding-replacement alteration, characteristic of Carlin-type gold systems, was traced along the drilled strike length in ten of eleven holes and remains open. The Company cautions that similarity to Carlin-type systems is not indicative of the presence or grade of mineralization at Dobbin. The zone is expressed as a brecciated, locally silicified, multi-generationally veined, high carbon decalcified limestone with sooty sulfides interpreted as a collapse breccia. The more intensely altered part of this unit was intersected in the northeastern half of the drill tested area where assays are pending.

Assay results have been received for the first three holes, DDH26-01 through DDH26-03, in addition to two trenches located 20 metres (65.6 ft) and 50 metres (164 ft) away from DDH26-01. Hole DDH26-02 returned 3.59 g/t Au (0.12 opt) over 15.24 metres (50 ft), including 18.20 g/t Au (0.59 opt) over 1.22 metres (4 ft). DDH26-01 returned 3.31 g/t Au (0.11 opt) over 4.57 metres (15 ft), including 4.78 g/t Au (0.15 opt) over 3.05 metres (10 ft). All the above intercepts are in oxides and associated with typical pathfinder elements. These results cover only a small part of this mineralized system. Highlights are presented in the following table.

Paul Cowley, Company President and CEO, states, "This is just the start of testing the many opportunities at Dobbin and just scratching the surface with the first eleven holes, in the context of clearly a large Carlin gold system in the right set of rocks. The initial results are very exciting and significant to see the presence of near surface oxidized gold mineralization with high grade sweeteners, key to these systems as Dave Mathewson says. The attractive bedding-replacement altered unit is another slightly deeper component on the system seen to date, with more favourable features exhibited in the last four holes. With funds currently available and an earlier start next year, we will have the potential to focus additional infill drilling in this 650m strike length with various orientations."

Table 1: Drilling and Trenching Highlights



From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) Au

(opt) DDH26-01 6.1 10.67 4.57 3.31 20 35 15 0.11 including 7.62 10.67 3.05 4.78 25 35 10 0.15 DDH26-02 12.2 27.43 15.23 3.59 40 90 50 0.12 including 21.49 22.71 1.22 18.2 70.5 74.5 4 0.59 DDH26-03 7.62 21.34 13.72 0.65 25 70 45 0.02 surface chip DTR-5 50m SE of DDH26-01 2.0 16.0 14.0 0.33 6.5 54.5 48 0.01 and 36.0 44.0 8.0 4.55 118.1 144.4 26.3 0.15 including 38.0 40.0 2.0 10.35 124.7 131.2 6.5 0.33 new surface chip 20m E of DDH26-01 0 24.38 24.38 0.57 0 80 80 0.02 including 3.05 12.19 9.14 1.19 10 40 30 0.04

Note: Tabulated assay results showing significant intervals of gold mineralization. Intervals contain no more than 3.05 m grading less than 0.1 g/t gold. Drill holes DDH26-01 and 3 intercepts are interpreted to be approximate true width (shear dips ~30°); DDH26-02 intercept is considered 80% of true width and trench lengths are considered 50% of true width.

Results represent shallow 30o dipping oxidized shear zone(s). The intercepts in DDH26-01 and DDH26-02, as well as the trench results, may represent the same shear zone and are consistent with grade continuity along the shear, with higher-grade components. Multiple shear zones may be present.

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations (NAD83), Orientations and Lengths

Easting (m) Northing (m) Azimuth Dip Length (ft) Length (m) 542636 4306843 130o -60o 1210 368.81 542636 4306843 210o -60o 860 262.13 542733 4307160 130o -60o 675 205.74

The program was overseen by Company President and CEO Paul Cowley, PGeo. Holes were drilled using HQ core with typical recoveries above 90%. Drill sample intervals were typically 5 feet in length (1.5 m; minimum sample length 3 feet) and cut in half by an independent service company monitored by Phenom personnel, with one half sent to ALS Global Labs in Elko for gold Fire assay and multielement ICP. The witness half core is stored in a dry secure storage facility in Elko. ALS is independent of the Company with VISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accreditation. The Company inserted certified reference materials, blanks or duplicates into the sample stream every 20 samples. Trench samples were conducted as continuous horizontal chip samples of 5 ft or 2 m sample lengths and analyzed by Fire assay and multielement ICP.

Assays for the remaining eight holes will be reported as results are received from the laboratory. A more robust geological description and interpretation of the system will also be provided once all results are received. The Company plans to resume drilling in spring 2027 with funds remaining from SSR's initial US$4 million funding of the JV Company.

Figure 1: Drill Hole Locations Relative to Gold Soil Anomaly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3372/325789_b567eabd2462ebcd_002full.jpg

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has an 85% interest in the Dobbin Gold Project, held through a joint venture company with an affiliate of SSR Mining Inc., and a 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, both Carlin Gold-type targets in Nevada. The Company has 100% interest in the West Jerome Copper Project two miles south of the United Verde mine near Jerome, Arizona and a 100% interest in the Crescent Valley Property, which has a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type and a critical metals IOCG-type target in NE Nevada. The Company has options on the King Solomon Property which is also Carlin Gold-type target in central Nevada.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, President, CEO and director of the Company. Mr. Cowley has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the parties' interest in the JV Company. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

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