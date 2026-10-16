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WKN: A1XB22 | ISIN: US90010R1095 | Ticker-Symbol: TU5A
Frankfurt
16.10.26 | 09:31
45,200 Euro
-5,04 % -2,400
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,00053,0014:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TURKISH AIRLINES
TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO ADR45,200-5,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.