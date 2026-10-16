

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE Aerospace (GE) Friday said Turkish Airlines and CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran, have signed a memorandum of understanding for more than 300 LEAP-1B engines, including spares, to power 100 firm and 50 optional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft announced in September 2023.



The agreement includes a long-term services deal covering Turkish Airlines' and subsidiary AJet's entire LEAP-1B fleet, representing more than 600 engines, and support for establishing an engine maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Türkiye.



Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace, said, ' We are proud to partner with Turkish Airlines as it continues flying to the most countries in the world. Putting its trust in CFM to provide highly reliable and efficient engines to support the growth of its Istanbul network and engine MRO capabilities is a responsibility we take seriously.'



On the NYSE, GE Aerospace shares closed up 1.62% at $312 on Thursday.



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