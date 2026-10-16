Stagwell Appoints Nagmeh Taheri to Chief Growth Officer, Media & Commerce for Stagwell Europe

Taheri will lead regional growth for the Media & Commerce segment at Stagwell

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the appointment of NagmehTaheri as Chief Growth Officer, Media & Commerce for Stagwell Europe, effective November 18, 2026. Reporting into James Denton-Clark, Chief Growth & Client Officer of Stagwell Europe, Taheri will oversee new business efforts across the European region for the Media & Commerce segment at Stagwell working specifically with sister media agencies Goodstuff and Stagwell Media.

Taheri brings over 25 years of experience driving growth across some of the world's leading marketing holding companies, including WPP, Dentsu, Publicis Groupe, IPG and Omnicom. Widely recognised as one of the UK's foremost new business leaders, Taheri was ranked No. 1 in Campaign's UK Media New Business rankings in 2022 and 2024 and No. 3 in 2025. Throughout her career, she has built and led growth functions that have transformed how agency brands collaborate, compete and win, helping secure major media accounts including Aldi, L'Oréal, LVMH, NatWest and Sky. She also played a role in launching Local Planet in 2016, the global network of independent media agencies, helping create a compelling alternative to the traditional holding company model. Prior to this role, Taheri served as Chief Growth Officer, UK & Ireland at Omnicom Media.

The appointment follows a year of strong momentum across the Media & Commerce segment following last week's launch of Stagwell Media , the network's new global media agency. The segment has also expanded its media capabilities through The Media Machine as well as the launches of Stagwell Search+ and Stagwell Curate by Stagwell Media Platform earlier this year.

James Denton-Clark, Chief Growth & Client Officer of Stagwell Europe, said, "Europe is seeing more and more clients looking for integrated solutions that work seamlessly across markets, and that's exactly where Nagmeh will make a difference. She has a brilliant track record of bringing teams together, raising the bar on how we go to market, and helping clients navigate complexity across multiple countries. As we continue to level up our focus on European multi-market opportunities, I'm excited to have her leading Stagwell's regional media growth."

Nagmeh Taheri, recently appointed Chief Growth Officer, Media & Commerce of Stagwell Europe, added, "What really drew me to Stagwell is its ambition, entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to do things differently. This is a moment of real change for our industry, and clients are increasingly looking for a more modern, connected alternative to traditional agency models. Stagwell is uniquely positioned to meet that need, bringing together creativity, media and technology in a way that reflects how brands need to grow today. I'm excited to join the team, build on the momentum, and use my experience to help drive the next phase of growth across Europe."

About Stagwell??

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonise the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

Contact:

Quinn Werner

Stagwell EMEA

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-appoints-nagmeh-taheri-to-chief-growth-officer-med-1237567