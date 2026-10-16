

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO), a Canadian mobility solutions firm, on Friday announced the expansion of its partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) self-driving subsidiary Waymo to support the launch of its robotaxi services in Toronto, marking Waymo's entry into Canada.



The Toronto expansion builds on the multi-year partnership announced in June for Waymo's autonomous mobility operations in San Diego.



Planned for 2028, the move to Toronto will further expand Element's involvement in managing and growing autonomous mobility services across different markets.



Through Element Mobility, Element's intelligent mobility division, the Company will manage onsite operations for Waymo's Toronto fleet.



Element will help ensure vehicles are charged, maintained, cleaned, serviced and ready for deployment.



The partnership strengthens Element's role in scaling autonomous mobility operations as Waymo expands into new markets.



The shares of Element closed C$0.07 or 0.32 percent higher at C$21.81 on the Toronto exchange.



In premarket activity, Alphabet shares were trading 109 cents or 0.32 percent higher at $346.00 on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News