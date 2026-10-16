

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Worries about artificial intelligence continued to sway market sentiment heavily in Friday's trade. Amidst a spike in global bond yields, markets assessed fresh concerns about the growing debt pile financing the AI boom. Markets also digested comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh about the monetary policy tightening by central banks.



Wall Street Futures have edged up. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a strong positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has declined further. Bond yields hardened across regions and tenors despite a downward repricing in Fed rate hike expectations.



Crude oil prices are in mildly positive territory. Gold has rallied more than half a percent. Cryptocurrencies rallied emphatically.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,217.70, up 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,750.60, up 0.08% Germany's DAX at 25,594.69, up 0.84% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,832.49, down 0.07% France's CAC 40 at 7,952.96, up 0.23% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,200.75, up 0.53% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 65,324.29, up 1.39% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,806.70, up 1.00% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,716.28, up 0.24% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,186.83, up 0.52% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,668.05, up 2.05%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.67, down 0.38% EUR/USD at 1.1256, up 0.31% GBP/USD at 1.3338, up 0.48% USD/JPY at 158.07, up 0.04% USD/CHF at 0.8227, down 0.52% AUD/USD at 0.6960, up 0.56%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.114%, up 0.47% Germany at 3.4391%, up 0.95% France at 4.826%, up 0.77% U.K. at 5.3907%, up 0.27% Japan at 2.939%, up 1.41%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $106.41, up 0.46% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $98.13, up 0.16% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,198.85, up 0.69% Silver Futures (Dec) at $57.96, up 1.40%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $82,701.31, up 2.21% Ethereum at $2,482.22, up 5.12% BNB at $734.22, up 1.95% XRP at $1.35, up 3.33% Solana at $106.78, up 4.57%



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