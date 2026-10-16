

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA (NVDA) announced the availability of NVIDIA RTX Spark laptops, bringing together RTX graphics and NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform in slim Windows PCs. RTX Spark delivers up to 128GB of unified memory and 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance to run large language models and AI agents locally. RTX Spark gives users the capabilities to deploy local AI agents that turn the PC from a tool into an everyday teammate. NVIDIA and Microsoft have readied developer tools for RTX Spark.



The lineup of RTX Spark laptops includes ASUS ProArt P14 and P16, Dell XPS 16, HP OmniBook Ultra and OmniBook X 14, Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra, and MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ and Prestige N16. RTX Spark laptops are available globally, starting at $2,599, with a limited-time promotion for new Perplexity users.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, NVIDIA shares are up 0.02 percent to $217.27.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News