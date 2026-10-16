

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union stated that it is working on a 22nd sanctions package against Russia to increase the pressure on it for not respecting an energy ceasefire as announced by President Donald Trump.



This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the European Council meeting.



'Of course, we supported President Trump's energy ceasefire, but we have seen that Russia did not respect it, not a single minute. Instead, Russia escalated and therefore we have to increase the pressure on Russia. We are working now on the 22nd sanctions package. And one thing is absolutely clear: We will not lift any sanctions unless Russia stops the war.'



The European Commission head said the European Council meeting will discuss how to support Ukraine in the upcoming winter at a time 'Russia is trying everything to destroy the energy and water infrastructure'. 'But we stand by your side. We will support you as we did it in the other winters. We will overcome.'



She commended the Rada, the Ukrainian Parliament, for working hard to deliver the reforms that are necessary to open the clusters on Ukraine's path towards European Union membership.



'Our goal is to open the final two clusters towards the end of the year,' she added.



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