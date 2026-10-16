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BA

WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
16.10.26 | 09:35
83,60 
-0,23 % -0,19
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Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2026 15:38 Uhr
281 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Master of Botanicals Alessandro Garneri Inducted As Founder Rectifier Within The Gin Guild

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / A champion of botanical craftsmanship and innovation, Alessandro Garneri, Bacardi Master of Botanicals for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, MARTINI, and ST-GERMAIN, has been welcomed into The Gin Guild. The prestigious appointment recognizes his expertise and leadership within the global gin community while celebrating the vital role botanicals play at the heart of the company's iconic BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin.

Through education, advocacy and stewardship, The Gin Guild works to champion the people, traditions and expertise that shape the future of gin.

Held on October 9, the ceremony brought together gin professionals from around the world to celebrate achievement and strengthen connections across the global gin community. This year's installation welcomed 23 new members representing eight countries and a broad spectrum of expertise spanning distillation, botanical sciences, production, advocacy and brand development.


Alessandro Garneri is inducted into The Gin Guild under the prestigious appointment of Founder Rectifier.

Part of Bacardi family since 2006, appointed as Global Master of Botanicals in 2023, Alessandro plays a key role in advancing the knowledge, quality and craftsmanship behind the ten sustainably sourced botanicals that give Bombay Sapphire its distinctive character. Garneri's appointment also recognizes his position as the most senior representative of Bacardi Global Brands within The Gin Guild's membership and the company's representative 'Founder Rectifier'.

Speaking of the induction ceremony, Garneri called it "a truly special moment" and added "[it is] a privilege to be part of a community that shares a passion for gin, its rich heritage, the craftsmanship behind it, and the botanicals that make it so unique."

Congratulations to Alessandro on this well-deserved honor.

Read more from The Gin Guild on this year's induction ceremony.


The Gin Guild welcomed 23 new members at its Autumn Installation on Friday 9th October 2026, held at the historic Mansion House in the City of London.

Find more stories and multimedia from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/bacardi-master-of-botanicals-alessandro-garneri-inducted-as-founder-rect-1237602

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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