

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L), a Chile-focused copper mining company, said third-quarter copper production rose 7% sequentially to 151,900 tonnes, driven by higher output at Los Pelambres.



Year-to-date copper production fell 8% to 436,900 tonnes, reflecting lower grades at Centinela Concentrates and lower recoveries at Centinela Cathodes.



Third-quarter gold production declined 4% sequentially to 44,300 ounces, while molybdenum production fell 6% to 2,900 tonnes.



The company maintained its 2026 copper production guidance of 625,000 to 655,000 tonnes. Copper production in 2027 is expected to range from 630,000 to 690,000 tonnes.



On the LSE, Antofagasta shares were down more than 2% at 3,354p on Friday.



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