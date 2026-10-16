

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) announced on Friday that it has delivered a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft to the U.S. Navy, which will be converted into the E-130J Phoenix II for the service's airborne nuclear command-and-control mission.



The aircraft, handed over at Lockheed's Marietta, Georgia, facility, will serve as the next-generation platform for the Navy's Take Charge and Move Out or TACAMO program. The Super Hercules will be modified by Northrop Grumman, the mission systems integrator, before entering service.



Lockheed said the C-130J-30 offers advanced avionics, greater range and payload capacity, and follows the EC-130Q variant that supported TACAMO missions from 1963 to 1993.



On the NYSE, shares of Lockheed Martin are currently gaining 2.25 percent, changing hands at $544.62.



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