Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive interview with David Elsley, President and CEO of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL | TSX: CRDL | FSE: CT9). Cardiol has reached its original 110-patient enrollment target in the pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial of CardiolRx in recurrent pericarditis ahead of schedule. A blinded review then showed fewer recurrences than anticipated, and the steering committee recommended expanding enrollment to up to 150 patients. The expected topline readout has moved from the first quarter of 2027 to mid-2027, and the data remain blinded. David Elsley explains why a lower recurrence rate can be a reason to add patients, how the trial is designed, and why he sees the extension as a modest delay rather than a setback. He also describes what recurrent pericarditis means for patients, where CardiolRx could fit as a potential second-line therapy, and why a non-immune-suppressing approach stands out after Novo Nordisk stopped two trials of an anti-IL-6 immune suppressant. Finally, he looks ahead to a once-monthly subcutaneous drug for heart failure, which he expects to enter clinical development in 2027. Whether you're an investor, a healthcare professional, or simply following innovation in inflammatory heart disease, this interview shows what the company knows today and what it still doesn't.