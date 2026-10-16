

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) announced on Friday that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Hamann will retire in early 2027 after 35 years with the company.



Hamann joined the company in 1992 and became CFO in January 2020. She previously held leadership roles in finance, human resources, marketing and sales, investor relations and corporate audit.



The company said that the succession plans will be announced at a later date.



On the NYSE, shares of Union Pacific are currently losing 0.77 percent, changing hands at $286.50.



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