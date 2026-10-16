First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Welcomes Ocean County Veteran Banker Marie Miceli

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., (OTCID:CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), is pleased to announce that Marie Miceli has joined the Bank as Assistant Vice President, Market Manager. In this role, she will oversee the Bank's Lakewood branches located at 105 River Avenue and 1700 Avenue of the States.

Ms. Miceli brings more than 25 years of retail banking leadership to the Bank. Throughout her career, she has built strong teams, delivered exceptional service, and developed lasting relationships with local businesses and clients.

As Market Manager, she will further strengthen the Bank's mission with her dedication to local communities and high-quality service.

The Bank proudly welcomes Marie Miceli!

Press Contact:

Donald Mindiak

First Commerce Bank

Lakewood, NJ 08701

(732)364-0032

dmindiak@firstcommercebk.com

http://firstcommercebk.com

SOURCE: First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/first-commerce-bancorp-inc.-welcomes-ocean-county-veteran-banker-mar-1237772