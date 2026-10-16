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WKN: A3ECUD | ISIN: US31985R1041 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2026 18:26 Uhr
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First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Welcomes Ocean County Veteran Banker Marie Miceli

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., (OTCID:CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), is pleased to announce that Marie Miceli has joined the Bank as Assistant Vice President, Market Manager. In this role, she will oversee the Bank's Lakewood branches located at 105 River Avenue and 1700 Avenue of the States.

Ms. Miceli brings more than 25 years of retail banking leadership to the Bank. Throughout her career, she has built strong teams, delivered exceptional service, and developed lasting relationships with local businesses and clients.

As Market Manager, she will further strengthen the Bank's mission with her dedication to local communities and high-quality service.

The Bank proudly welcomes Marie Miceli!

Press Contact:

Donald Mindiak
First Commerce Bank
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732)364-0032
dmindiak@firstcommercebk.com
http://firstcommercebk.com

SOURCE: First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/first-commerce-bancorp-inc.-welcomes-ocean-county-veteran-banker-mar-1237772

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.