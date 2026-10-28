First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2026 Results and Declares a Cash Dividend

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCID:CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $4.9 million and $12.1 million for the three- and nine-months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $2.1 million and $5.1 million for the three- and nine-months ending September 30, 2025, respectively. Basic earnings per common share for the three- and nine-months ending September 30, 2026, were $0.28 and $0.68, respectively, compared to $0.10 and $0.25 for the three- and nine-months ending September 30, 2025, respectively. The Board of Directors has unanimously declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share for shareholders of record on November 10, 2026, with a payable date of November 24, 2026. Per share results for the 2026 periods also reflect the effect of a reduced weighted-average share count following the Company's repurchase of 3.0 million shares of common stock in its 2026 tender offer.

President & CEO Donald Mindiak commented, "The continuing successful execution of the balance sheet growth strategy initiated last year, coupled with prudent underwriting, a selective investment strategy and persistent diligence in our collection efforts of several non-accrual loans have produced quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year improving operating results. Double-digit percentage growth in net interest income and non-interest income combined with prudent expense management practices has produced consistent incremental growth in core operating results, net income and improvements in their related profitability metrics. Efficient deployment of excess liquidity into higher yielding loans and investments continues to be a driver of operating results, while maintaining sufficient liquidity in line with regulatory parameters. Despite a fluid economic and geopolitical landscape, and an uncertain prospective rate environment, we are encouraged by the opportunities we continue to see in the markets we serve. We remain heartened by the improvement in our credit quality, and steadfast in our efforts to continue this momentum. With a strong balance sheet and a committed Board and Senior Management team, we remain focused on executing those initiatives that have the capacity to enhance franchise and shareholder value."

Continuing, he stated, "We recently updated our core banking system in an effort to improve your banking experience. This upgrade will provide a stronger foundation for enhanced digital banking capabilities, increased efficiency and a more fulfilling customer experience. We are honored to be your banking partner and look forward to serving all your banking needs."

Financial Highlights

Total interest and dividend income increased by $5.9 million or 24.6% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025 as a result of the growth in average interest-earning assets year over year, and an increase in the average yield of interest earning assets.

Total interest expense increased by $884,000 or 6.7% for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025 as a result of the growth in borrowings (primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances) used primarily for loan growth and the issuance of subordinated notes, partially offset by a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total loans increased by $189.8 million or 13.4% to $1.61 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased by $162.5 million or 12.5% to $1.46 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025.

Quarter-to-date (annualized) return on average total assets increased by fifty-one basis points to 0.99% at September 30, 2026, compared to 0.48% at September 30, 2025.

Quarter-to-date (annualized) return on average shareholders' equity increased by 725 basis points to 12.04% at September 30, 2026, compared to 4.79% at September 30, 2025.

Book value per common share increased by $0.90 to $9.53 at September 30, 2026, compared to $8.63 at September 30, 2025.

Year-to-date net interest margin increased fifty-nine basis points to 3.06% for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, from 2.47% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025.

Year-to-date efficiency ratio improved to 61.32% for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, from 75.58% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025.

Non-performing loans to total loans improved to 0.35% at September 30, 2026, from 0.89% at September 30, 2025.

Total stockholders' equity decreased 7.7% to $162.0 million and the Tier 1 leverage ratio declined to 8.32% at September 30, 2026, from 10.22% at December 31, 2025, primarily reflecting the $21.0 million repurchase of common stock.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $184.2 million or 10.3% to $1.98 billion at September 30, 2026, from $1.79 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase in total assets was primarily related to increases in total loans receivable, total investment securities and bank-owned life insurance, partially offset by a decrease in total cash and cash equivalents during the nine months ending September 30, 2026.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $63.4 million or 46.5% to $73.0 million at September 30, 2026, from $136.4 million at December 31, 2025. This decrease was primarily due to funding of loan growth and investment securities purchases.

Total investment securities increased by $35.9 million or 21.8% to $200.2 million at September 30, 2026, from $164.3 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in investment securities resulted primarily from $91.0 million in purchases of investment securities, partially offset by $19.4 million in redemptions and maturities, $33.2 million of amortization of mortgage-backed securities, and $2.6 million increase in mark-to-market loss on available-for-sale investment securities.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased by $189.9 million or 13.5% to $1.59 billion at September 30, 2026, from $1.40 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase in total loans resulted primarily from an increase of $19.9 million, or 11.7%, in 1-4 family and mixed-use mortgages, an increase of $20.5 million, or 21.1%, in multifamily mortgages, an increase of $99.2 million, or 9.6%, in commercial mortgages, and an increase of $53.3 million, or 70.6%, in construction loans. This was partially offset by a decrease of $970,000, or 16.9%, in home equity loans, and a decrease of $2.2 million, or 7.1%, in commercial loans. The allowance for credit losses decreased by $77,000 or 0.5% to $15.9 million or 0.99% of total loans at September 30, 2026, as compared to $16.0 million or 1.13% of total loans at December 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased $162.5 million or 12.5% to $1.46 billion at September 30, 2026, from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase in total deposits resulted primarily from an increase of $3.4 million, or 2.0%, in non-interest-bearing checking deposits, an increase of $85.4 million, or 93.8%, in NOW deposits, an increase of $6.4 million, or 8.5%, in savings accounts, an increase of $19.7 million, or 7.1%, in money market accounts, and an increase of $81.8 million, or 55.8%, in brokered deposits. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $30.5 million, or 5.8%, in retail certificates of deposit, and a decrease of $3.6 million, or 39.4%, in CDARs.

Borrowings, which are primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances, increased $27.8 million or 11.0% to $280.3 million at September 30, 2026, from $252.5 million at December 31, 2025, which assisted in the facilitation of the loan and investment securities growth discussed previously.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $13.4 million or 7.7% to $162.0 million at September 30, 2026, from $175.4 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to an increase in treasury stock of $21.3 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses of $1.9 million, partially offset by an increase of $9.5 million in retained earnings. During the nine months ending September 30, 2026, the Company completed a tender offer to repurchase 3.0 million shares of its outstanding common stock at $7.00 per common share for a total cost of $21.0 million which resulted in an increase in treasury stock.

Three Months of Operations

Net interest income increased by $5.0 million or 46.5% to $15.9 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, from $10.8 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest and dividend income of $5.9 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $884,000 as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income increased by $5.9 million or 24.6% to $30.0 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, from $24.1 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $5.3 million or 25.4% to $26.0 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $20.7 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $197.9 million or 14.3% to $1.58 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $1.38 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2025. Average yield on loans receivable was 6.51% for the three months ending September 30, 2026, increasing fifty-eight basis points over the comparative period in 2025. Interest income on investment securities increased by $721,000 or 30.0% to $3.1 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $2.4 million for the same period in the prior year, as a result of growth in the investment securities portfolio and purchasing and replacing payoffs and paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment security portfolio increased by $28.1 million or 15.9% to $205.1 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $177.0 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by sixty-six basis points to 6.09% for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to 5.43% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $107,000 or 13.2% to $704,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $811,000 for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted primarily from a decline in average yield of seventy-one basis points to 3.43% for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to 4.14% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on restricted stock increased by $46,000 or 22.4% to $251,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $205,000 for the same period in the prior year as a result of an increase in average balance of restricted stock of $3.9 million or 33.9% to $15.5 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $11.6 million for the same period in the prior year despite a decrease in average yield of sixty-one basis points to 6.48% for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to 7.09% for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $884,000 or 6.7% to $14.2 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, from $13.3 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $249.1 million or 18.7%, to $1.58 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2026, from $1.33 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2025. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by forty basis points to 3.55% for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to 3.95% for the three months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $121.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities, an $88.4 million increase in average wholesale borrowings, and a $39.0 million addition of subordinated notes for the three months ending September 30, 2026. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate asset growth and strategic initiatives as well as to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a $173,000 provision for credit losses as compared to a $452,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2026 was primarily due to management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors that impact the CECL model calculations despite an increase of $47.2 million during the quarter in gross loans receivable. The Company recorded a $243,000 provision for credit losses on loans, a $54,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $16,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Management believes that the balance of the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at September 30, 2026, and 2025 were appropriate.

Net interest margin increased by seventy-three basis points to 3.34% for the three months ending September 30, 2026, compared to 2.61% for the three months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $233.6 million or 14.1% to $1.88 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2026, compared to $1.65 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2025, and an increase in average yield of interest-earning assets to 6.32% for the three months ending September 30, 2026 from 5.79% for the three months ending September 30, 2025, coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.55% for the three months ending September 30, 2026 from 3.95% for the three months ending September 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in the total interest-bearing liabilities of $249.1 million or 18.7% to $1.58 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2026, from $1.33 billion for the three months ending September 30, 2025.

Non-interest income increased by $768,000 or 89.4% to $1.6 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, from $859,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to an increase of $769,000 in bank owned life insurance income and an increase of $67,000 in other income, partially offset by a decrease of $68,000 in service charges and fees. BOLI income increased as a result of the Company's purchasing of $13.4 million in new BOLI policies to insure additional employees as well as an enhanced rate of return on the policies.

Non-interest expense increased by $551,000 or 6.5% to $9.0 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, compared to $8.5 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $569,000 or 11.7% to $5.4 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $4.9 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to a slight increase in headcount, annual merit increases, severance payments, and higher health insurance costs. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $348,000 or 28.2% to $1.6 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $1.2 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, primarily due to increases in lease expense, facilities maintenance contracts, and other real estate owned expenses. Advertising and marketing expense decreased by $58,000 or 51.8% to $54,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $112,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2025, primarily due to the reduction in advertising campaigns. Professional fees increased by $96,000 or 16.9% to $663,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $567,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2025, primarily due to increase in director fees and consulting services. Data processing expense increased by $78,000 or 23.4% to $411,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $333,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2025, primarily due to the addition of certain ancillary services during the year. Other operating expenses decreased by $494,000 or 45.7% to $588,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $1.1 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, primarily due to reversal of certain accrued expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on the organic growth initiative.

The income tax provision increased by $2.7 million or 395.5% to $3.4 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, from $687,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in the pre-tax income year over year of $5.5 million or 199.9% to $8.3 million for the three months ending September 30, 2026, from $2.8 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025. The Company also recorded $842,000 in tax expense related to the surrender of certain BOLI policies and $704,000 in state tax provision related to an ongoing tax matter involving a subsidiary of the Company. Discussions with the State of New Jersey regarding the Delaware investment company's tax status remain ongoing and there can be no assurance as to the outcome of this matter with final amounts attributable to the matter possibly differing from those currently recorded. The effective tax rate was 41.0% for the three months ending September 30, 2026, compared to 24.8% for the comparable 2025 period. Excluding the additional tax expense related to the BOLI policy surrenders and the subsidiary's tax matter, the effective tax rate for the 2026 period would have been 22.4%.

Nine Months of Operations

Net interest income increased by $12.4 million or 42.4% to $41.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, from $29.1 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest and dividend income of $15.7 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $3.4 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income increased by $15.7 million or 23.7% to $82.1 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, from $66.3 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $14.2 million or 25.2% to $70.7 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $56.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $199.2 million or 15.2% to $1.51 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $1.31 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. Average yield on loans receivable was 6.27% for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, increasing forty-nine basis points over the comparative period in 2025. Interest income on investment securities increased by $1.7 million or 25.9% to $8.3 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $6.6 million for the same period in the prior year, as a result of growth in the investment securities portfolio and purchasing and replacing payoffs and paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment security portfolio increased by $28.1 million or 16.6% to $197.8 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $169.6 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by forty-one basis points to 5.57% for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to 5.16% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $288,000 or 10.9% to $2.3 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $2.6 million for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted primarily from a decline in average yield of sixty-seven basis points to 3.47% for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to 4.14% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on restricted stock increased by $114,000 or 18.7% to $725,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $611,000 for the same period in the prior year as a result of an increase in average balance of restricted stock of $3.8 million or 35.3% to $14.4 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $10.6 million for the same period in the prior year despite a decrease in average yield of ninety-four basis points to 6.72% for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to 7.66% for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $3.4 million or 9.1% to $40.6 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, from $37.2 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $248.1 million or 19.6%, to $1.51 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, from $1.26 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by thirty-five basis points to 3.59% for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to 3.94% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $125.9 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities, an $83.3 million increase in average wholesale borrowings, and a $39.0 million addition of subordinated notes for the nine months ending September 30, 2026. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate asset growth and strategic initiatives as well as to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.

During the nine months ending September 30, 2026, the Company recorded a $378,000 reversal of provision for credit losses as compared to a $1.2 million provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in provision for credit losses for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, was primarily due to management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors that impact the CECL model calculations despite an increase of $189.8 million in gross loans receivable. The Company recorded a $79,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on loans, a $251,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $48,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Management believes that the balance of the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at September 30, 2026, and 2025 were appropriate.

Net interest margin increased by fifty-nine basis points to 3.06% for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, compared to 2.47% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $236.5 million or 15.0% to $1.81 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, compared to $1.57 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, and an increase in average yield of interest-earning assets to 6.06% for the nine months ending September 30, 2026 from 5.64% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.59% for the nine months ending September 30, 2026 from 3.94% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, partially offset by an increase in the total interest-bearing liabilities of $248.1 million or 19.6% to $1.51 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, from $1.26 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2025.

Non-interest income increased by $922,000 or 32.5% to $3.8 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, from $2.8 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to an increase of $1.4 million in bank owned life insurance income and an increase of $173,000 in service charges and fees, partially offset by a decrease of $629,000 in other income. BOLI income increased as a result of the Company's purchasing of $13.4 million in new BOLI policies to insure additional employees as well as an enhanced rate of return on the policies. Other income for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, was impacted by a $778,000 gain recorded on the sale of a Company owned property.

Non-interest expense increased by $3.6 million or 14.8% to $27.7 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, compared to $24.1 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $1.4 million or 9.9% to $15.7 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $14.3 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to a slight increase in headcount as a result of the growth of the Bank, annual merit increases, severance payments, and higher health insurance costs. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $925,000 or 26.6% to $4.4 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $3.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, primarily due to increases in lease expense, facilities maintenance contracts, and other real estate owned expenses. Advertising and marketing expense decreased by $58,000 or 24.1% to $183,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $241,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, primarily due to reduction in advertising campaigns. Professional fees increased by $407,000 or 27.1% to $1.9 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $1.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, primarily due to increases in director fees and consulting services. Data processing expense increased by $118,000 or 11.7% to $1.1 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $1.0 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, primarily due to annual cost increase and addition of ancillary services. FDIC insurance assessment increased by $94,000 or 12.2% to $865,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $771,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, as a result of the growth in total assets. Other operating expenses increased by $677,000 or 23.7% to $3.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, as compared to $2.9 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, primarily due to increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on the organic growth initiative.

The income tax provision increased by $4.3 million, or 293.8%, to $5.8 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, from $1.5 million for the comparable 2025 period. The increase primarily reflected higher pre-tax income, which rose by $11.3 million, or 172.6%, to $17.9 million from $6.6 million. The Company also recorded $842,000 in tax expense related to the surrender of certain BOLI policies and $704,000 in state tax provision related to a tax matter involving a subsidiary of the Company. Discussions with the State of New Jersey regarding the Delaware investment company's tax status remain ongoing and there can be no assurance as to the outcome of this matter with final amounts attributable to the matter possibly differing from those currently recorded. The effective tax rate was 32.5% for the nine months ending September 30, 2026, compared to 22.5% for the comparable 2025 period. Excluding the additional tax expense related to the BOLI policy surrenders and the subsidiary's tax matter, the effective tax rate for the 2026 period would have been 23.9%.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses decreased by $77,000 or 0.5% to $15.9 million or 0.99% of total loans at September 30, 2026, as compared to $16.0 million or 1.13% of total loans at December 31, 2025, and $15.9 million or 1.14% of total loans at September 30, 2025. During the nine months ending September 30, 2026, the Company reversed $378,000 in provision for credit losses and had no charge-offs and net recoveries of $2,000. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors during the nine months ending September 30, 2026, changes in the allowance for credit losses were adjusted accordingly.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $5.7 million or 0.35% of total loans at September 30, 2026, as compared to $10.5 million or 0.74% of total loans at December 31, 2025. Non-accrual loans decreased by $4.8 million from December 31, 2025, primarily due to payoff of two non-accrual loans during the third quarter of 2026. The allowance for credit losses was 279.4% of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2026, compared to 152.4%, at December 31, 2025.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity decreased by $13.4 million, or 7.7%, to $162.0 million at September 30, 2026, from $175.4 million at December 31, 2025, due primarily to the Company's completion of a tender offer to repurchase 3.0 million shares of its common stock at $7.00 per share for an aggregate cost of $21.0 million. Reflecting the repurchase and balance sheet growth, the Company's regulatory capital ratios declined from December 31, 2025, to September 30, 2026: total capital to risk-weighted assets decreased to 12.44% from 14.93%. Tier 1 capital and common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets decreased to 9.29% from 11.32%, and Tier 1 leverage ratio decreased to 8.32% from 10.22%. The Company and Bank continue to satisfy all applicable regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized at September 30, 2026.

About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by First Commerce Bancorp Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to the factors previously disclosed in prior Bank communications and those identified elsewhere, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the impact of changes in interest rates and in the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Commerce Bank's investment securities portfolio; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Commerce Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank's products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with certain corporate initiatives; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, including the ongoing tax matter under review by the State of New Jersey.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Amount % Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash on hand $ 2,280 $ 2,573 $ (293 ) -11.4 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 70,716 133,845 (63,129 ) -47.2 % Total cash and cash equivalents 72,996 136,418 (63,422 ) -46.5 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale, at fair value 104,905 38,684 66,221 171.2 % Held-to-maturity ("HTM"), at amortized cost 95,360 125,780 (30,420 ) -24.2 % Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities (70 ) (119 ) 49 -41.2 % Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 95,290 125,661 (30,371 ) -24.2 % Total investment securities 200,195 164,345 35,850 21.8 % Restricted stock 14,428 12,879 1,549 12.0 % Loans receivable 1,608,537 1,418,701 189,836 13.4 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,942 ) (16,019 ) 77 -0.5 % Net loans receivable 1,592,595 1,402,682 189,913 13.5 % Premises and equipment, net 12,025 10,966 1,059 9.7 % Right-of-use asset 19,086 17,119 1,967 11.5 % Accrued interest receivable 9,039 7,594 1,445 19.0 % Bank owned life insurance 43,196 27,697 15,499 56.0 % Other real estate owned 6,937 6,937 - N/A Deferred tax asset, net 4,039 3,496 543 15.5 % Other assets 3,935 4,188 (253 ) -6.0 % Total assets $ 1,978,471 $ 1,794,321 $ 184,150 10.3 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 174,386 $ 171,010 $ 3,376 2.0 % Interest-bearing 1,283,818 1,124,686 159,132 14.1 % Total deposits 1,458,204 1,295,696 162,508 12.5 % Borrowings 280,341 252,500 27,841 11.0 % Subordinated notes 39,053 38,953 100 N/A Accrued interest payable 2,636 1,965 671 34.1 % Lease liability 20,718 18,612 2,106 11.3 % Other liabilities 15,569 11,204 4,365 39.0 % Total liabilities 1,816,521 1,618,930 197,591 12.2 % Commitments and contingencies - - - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued - - - N/A Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized - - - N/A Additional paid-in capital 91,480 91,201 279 0.3 % Retained earnings 122,735 113,221 9,514 8.4 % Treasury stock (50,200 ) (28,852 ) (21,348 ) 74.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,065 ) (179 ) (1,886 ) 1053.6 % Total stockholders' equity 161,950 175,391 (13,441 ) -7.7 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,978,471 $ 1,794,321 $ 184,150 10.3 % Shares issued 24,506,330 24,462,830 Shares outstanding 16,996,079 19,952,579 Treasury shares 7,510,251 4,510,251

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Amount % Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 25,959 $ 20,696 $ 5,263 25.4 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 1,291 414 877 211.5 % Held-to-maturity 1,831 1,987 (156 ) -7.9 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 704 811 (107 ) -13.2 % Restricted stock dividends 251 205 46 22.4 % Total interest and dividend income 30,036 24,113 5,923 24.6 % Interest expense: Deposits 10,254 10,512 (258 ) -2.5 % Borrowings 3,065 2,754 311 11.3 % Subordinated notes 831 - 831 N/A Total interest expense 14,150 13,266 884 6.7 % Net interest income 15,886 10,847 5,039 46.5 % Provision for credit losses 243 645 (402 ) -62.3 % Reversal of provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (54 ) (133 ) 79 -59.4 % Reversal of provision for credit losses - HTM securities (16 ) (60 ) 44 -73.3 % Total provision for credit losses 173 452 (279 ) -61.7 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 15,713 10,395 5,318 51.2 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 512 580 (68 ) -11.7 % Bank owned life insurance income 1,019 250 769 307.6 % Other income 96 29 67 231.0 % Total non-interest income 1,627 859 768 89.4 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,441 4,872 569 11.7 % Occupancy and equipment expense 1,584 1,236 348 28.2 % Advertising and marketing 54 112 (58 ) -51.8 % Professional fees 663 567 96 16.9 % Data processing expense 411 333 78 23.4 % FDIC insurance assessment 295 283 12 4.2 % Other operating expenses 588 1,082 (494 ) -45.7 % Total non-interest expenses 9,036 8,485 551 6.5 % Income before income taxes 8,304 2,769 5,535 199.9 % Income tax provision 3,404 687 2,717 395.5 % Net income $ 4,900 $ 2,082 $ 2,818 135.4 % Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 170.5 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.28 0.10 0.18 170.3 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 16,985 20,077 (3,091 ) -15.4 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 17,002 20,079 (3,077 ) -15.3 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Amount % Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 70,717 $ 56,500 $ 14,217 25.2 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 3,110 1,011 2,099 207.6 % Held-to-maturity 5,156 5,556 (400 ) -7.2 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 2,344 2,632 (288 ) -10.9 % Restricted stock dividends 725 611 114 18.7 % Total interest and dividend income 82,052 66,310 15,742 23.7 % Interest expense: Deposits 29,566 30,085 (519 ) -1.7 % Borrowings 8,546 7,117 1,429 20.1 % Subordinated notes 2,482 - 2,482 N/A Total interest expense 40,594 37,202 3,392 9.1 % Net interest income 41,458 29,108 12,350 42.4 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (79 ) 1,059 (1,138 ) -107.5 % Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses (251 ) 157 (408 ) -259.9 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses - HTM securities (48 ) 31 (79 ) -254.8 % Total provision for credit losses (378 ) 1,247 (1,625 ) -130.3 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 41,836 27,861 13,975 50.2 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 1,335 1,162 173 14.9 % Bank owned life insurance income 2,112 734 1,378 187.7 % Other income 314 943 (629 ) -66.7 % Total non-interest income 3,761 2,839 922 32.5 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 15,713 14,293 1,420 9.9 % Occupancy and equipment expense 4,402 3,477 925 26.6 % Advertising and marketing 183 241 (58 ) -24.1 % Professional fees 1,910 1,503 407 27.1 % Data processing expense 1,126 1,008 118 11.7 % FDIC insurance assessment 865 771 94 12.2 % Other operating expenses 3,530 2,853 677 23.7 % Total non-interest expenses 27,729 24,146 3,583 14.8 % Income before income taxes 17,868 6,554 11,314 172.6 % Income tax provision 5,809 1,475 4,334 293.8 % Net income $ 12,059 $ 5,079 $ 6,980 137.4 % Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.25 $ 0.43 171.5 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.68 0.25 0.43 171.3 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 17,652 20,187 (2,535 ) -12.6 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 17,668 20,189 (2,521 ) -12.5 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Margin Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2026 Three months ended September 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 81,430 $ 704 3.43 % $ 77,814 $ 811 4.14 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 99,996 1,291 5.16 % 26,605 414 6.23 % Held-to-maturity 105,105 1,831 6.97 % 150,352 1,987 5.29 % Total investment securities 205,101 3,122 6.09 % 176,957 2,401 5.43 % Restricted stock 15,505 251 6.48 % 11,582 205 7.09 % Loans receivable: Consumer loans 1,045 12 4.55 % 1,151 11 3.79 % Home equity loans 1,171 26 8.81 % 1,711 51 11.82 % Construction loans 85,718 1,710 7.81 % 100,274 2,032 7.93 % Commercial loans 46,508 1,088 9.15 % 43,617 922 8.27 % Commercial mortgage loans 1,409,400 22,526 6.25 % 1,207,759 17,191 5.57 % Residential mortgage loans 23,669 320 5.36 % 8,891 81 3.61 % SBA loans 15,274 277 7.10 % 21,474 408 7.44 % Total loans receivable 1,582,785 25,959 6.51 % 1,384,877 20,696 5.93 % Total interest-earning assets 1,884,821 30,036 6.32 % 1,651,230 24,113 5.79 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (15,700 ) (15,210 ) Cash on hand 2,638 2,210 Other assets 94,789 69,180 Total non-interest-earning assets 81,727 56,180 Total assets $ 1,966,548 $ 1,707,410 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 140,269 $ 967 2.74 % $ 88,212 $ 533 2.40 % NOW accounts 11,545 80 2.75 % 6,216 45 2.87 % Money market accounts 300,027 2,146 2.84 % 265,600 2,212 3.30 % Savings accounts 81,608 514 2.50 % 63,881 432 2.68 % Certificates of deposit 501,980 4,613 3.65 % 520,558 5,379 4.10 % Brokered CDs 196,045 1,934 3.91 % 165,333 1,911 4.59 % Borrowings 312,125 3,065 3.90 % 223,696 2,754 4.88 % Subordinated notes 39,022 831 8.33 % - - N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,582,621 $ 14,150 3.55 % 1,333,496 $ 13,266 3.95 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 184,228 167,464 Other liabilities 38,197 33,824 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 222,425 201,288 Stockholders' equity 161,502 172,626 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,966,548 $ 1,707,410 Net interest spread 2.77 % 1.84 % Net interest margin $ 15,886 3.34 % $ 10,847 2.61 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Margin Analysis

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2026 Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 90,413 $ 2,344 3.47 % $ 84,917 $ 2,632 4.14 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 84,022 3,110 4.94 % 21,722 1,011 6.20 % Held-to-maturity 113,733 5,156 6.04 % 147,903 5,556 5.01 % Total investment securities 197,755 8,266 5.57 % 169,625 6,567 5.16 % Restricted stock 14,394 725 6.72 % 10,642 611 7.66 % Loans receivable: Consumer loans 996 36 4.83 % 1,005 22 2.90 % Home equity loans 1,411 85 8.05 % 2,088 149 9.54 % Construction loans 72,600 4,369 7.94 % 107,299 6,423 7.89 % Commercial loans 42,907 2,915 8.96 % 44,119 2,681 8.01 % Commercial mortgage loans 1,359,920 61,996 6.01 % 1,121,693 45,757 5.38 % Residential mortgage loans 13,383 467 4.67 % 10,227 338 4.42 % SBA loans 15,603 849 7.18 % 21,234 1,130 7.01 % Total loans receivable 1,506,820 70,717 6.27 % 1,307,665 56,500 5.78 % Total interest-earning assets 1,809,382 82,052 6.06 % 1,572,849 66,310 5.64 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (15,751 ) (14,947 ) Cash on hand 2,792 2,061 Other assets 91,550 68,081 Total non-interest-earning assets 78,591 55,195 Total assets $ 1,887,973 $ 1,628,044 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 111,453 $ 2,053 2.46 % $ 81,050 $ 1,362 2.25 % NOW accounts 6,928 134 2.59 % 6,909 151 2.92 % Money market accounts 290,777 6,097 2.80 % 258,750 6,371 3.29 % Savings accounts 79,885 1,461 2.45 % 52,064 943 2.42 % Certificates of deposit 514,550 14,469 3.76 % 500,682 15,594 4.16 % Brokered CDs 182,946 5,352 3.91 % 161,214 5,664 4.70 % Borrowings 286,417 8,546 3.99 % 203,126 7,117 4.68 % Subordinated notes 38,983 2,482 8.49 % - - N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,511,939 $ 40,594 3.59 % 1,263,795 $ 37,202 3.94 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 177,441 160,714 Other liabilities 35,133 31,332 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 212,574 192,046 Stockholders' equity 163,460 172,203 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,887,973 $ 1,628,044 Net interest spread 2.47 % 1.70 % Net interest margin $ 41,458 3.06 % $ 29,108 2.47 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

(Unaudited)

As of and for the quarters ended (In thousands, except per share data) 9/30/2026 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 Summary earnings: Interest income $ 30,036 $ 27,089 $ 24,926 $ 25,321 $ 24,113 Interest expense 14,150 13,600 12,844 12,667 13,266 Net interest income 15,886 13,489 12,082 12,654 10,847 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 173 66 (617 ) 348 452 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 15,713 13,423 12,699 12,306 10,395 Non-interest income 1,627 1,145 990 732 859 Non-interest expense 9,036 9,601 9,092 8,851 8,485 Income before income tax expense 8,304 4,967 4,597 4,187 2,770 Income tax expense 3,404 1,263 1,142 1,010 687 Net income $ 4,900 $ 3,704 $ 3,455 $ 3,177 $ 2,082 Per share data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.28 $ 0.22 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.10 Earnings per share - diluted 0.28 0.22 0.18 0.16 0.10 Cash dividend declared 0.05 0.05 - - - Book value at period end 9.53 9.38 9.22 8.79 8.63 Shares outstanding at period end 16,996 16,972 16,965 19,953 20,010 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 16,985 15,972 19,021 19,994 20,077 Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding 17,002 15,983 19,030 20,011 20,079 Balance sheet data (at period end): Total assets $ 1,978,471 $ 1,964,972 $ 1,820,418 $ 1,794,321 $ 1,709,669 Investment securities, available-for-sale 104,905 94,604 83,492 38,684 26,605 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 95,290 108,016 116,843 125,661 145,572 Total loans 1,608,537 1,561,358 1,467,440 1,418,701 1,395,847 Allowance for credit losses (15,942 ) (15,697 ) (15,541 ) (16,019 ) (15,866 ) Total deposits 1,458,204 1,424,532 1,323,748 1,295,696 1,282,904 Stockholders' equity 161,951 159,230 156,406 175,391 172,610 Cash dividends 850 849 - - - Selected performance ratios: Return on average total assets 0.99 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.73 % 0.48 % Return on average stockholders' equity 12.04 % 9.40 % 8.20 % 7.24 % 4.79 % Dividend payout ratio 17.35 % 22.92 % N/A N/A N/A Average yield on earning assets 6.32 % 5.96 % 5.89 % 6.07 % 5.79 % Average cost of funding liabilities 3.55 % 3.56 % 3.67 % 3.74 % 3.95 % Net interest margin 3.34 % 2.97 % 2.85 % 3.03 % 2.61 % Efficiency ratio 51.60 % 65.61 % 69.55 % 66.12 % 72.48 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.33 % 0.24 % 0.22 % 0.17 % 0.20 % Non-interest expenses to average assets 1.82 % 2.02 % 2.06 % 2.04 % 1.97 % Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.35 % 0.72 % 0.78 % 0.74 % 0.89 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.64 % 0.92 % 1.01 % 0.97 % 1.13 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 279.40 % 140.02 % 136.16 % 152.35 % 128.38 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.99 % 1.01 % 1.06 % 1.13 % 1.14 % Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.01 % Liquidity and capital ratios: Net loans to deposits 109.22 % 108.50 % 109.68 % 108.26 % 107.57 % Average loans to average deposits 111.80 % 110.11 % 109.39 % 111.04 % 108.43 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 8.19 % 8.10 % 8.59 % 9.77 % 10.10 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.44 % 12.45 % 12.93 % 14.93 % 12.32 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.29 % 9.25 % 9.56 % 11.32 % 11.24 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 9.29 % 9.25 % 9.56 % 11.32 % 11.24 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.32 % 8.40 % 8.76 % 10.22 % 10.12 %

Press Contact:

Donald Mindiak

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Lakewood, NJ 08701

(732) 364-0032

dmindiak@firstcommercebk.com

http://firstcommercebk.com

SOURCE: First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/first-commerce-bancorp-inc.-reports-third-quarter-and-year-to-date-2-1243287