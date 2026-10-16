Broad Arrow Auctions: BROAD ARROW DELIVERS SPECTACULAR FERRARIS ACROSS GLOBAL MARKETS AS SUPERCAR AND HYPERCAR DEMAND CLIMBS

Broad Arrow Auctions announces 2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3 in Tailor Made Verde Francesca for Las Vegas Auction on October 31 in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas | Ferrari Daytona SP3 joins 106-mile F50 along with a host of other highly collectible modern Ferraris set for the 75-car sale, including 2014 LaFerrari, 2003 Enzo, and 2011 599 SA Aperta | Zürich Auction follows on November 7 in partnership with Auto Zürich, led by 2015 LaFerrari in Bianco Fuji and 2017 Ferrari F12tdf in matte Alluminio Opaco, both offered without reserve | Broad Arrow Private Sales recent Ferrari successes are highlighted by two iconic Ferrari F40s, an incredibly preserved Enzo, and a Daytona SP3 in Extrarange Nero DS Opaco | More details on all Ferraris are available at broadarrowauctions.com

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions and Private Sales, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is at the forefront of the modern Ferrari collector market as it continues to show significant growth in 2026. Analysis from Hagerty shows a surge in demand for modern supercars which now account for 38 percent of the global collector car auction market. Hypercars have seen a similar increase, representing 32 percent of the auction market, with both segments being driven in large part by the demand for highly desirable Ferrari models.

Broad Arrow Auctions has released another highly desirable lineup of Ferrari hypercars and supercars for its upcoming second annual Las Vegas Auction, set for October 31 in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas.

Latest highlights are led by a 2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3 (Estimate: $16,000,000 - $18,000,000), chassis number 314846, finished in the exquisite Tailor Made shade of Verde Francesca over a two-tone Nero Alcantara and Mustard Aunde Jeans interior. Offered from its original owner, the curator of an exceptional private collection, the SP3 is one of just 600 examples produced and displays just 81 miles at cataloging. The second model in Ferrari's sought after "Icona" series, the Daytona SP3 is many things-a rolling tribute to one of the marque's most triumphant afternoons, a showcase of naturally aspirated engineering at its peak, and quite possibly the final chapter in a mid-engine, naturally aspirated lineage that began nearly sixty years ago. The car on offer is equipped with numerous carbon fiber elements, airbrushed fender shield, a suspension lifter, and a full complement of factory accessories.

"The collector car market has quickly recognized the significance of the Daytona SP3 in Ferrari's history," says Barney Ruprecht, Vice President of Auctions for Broad Arrow. "In the few short years since the SP3's reveal, values have climbed sharply, reflecting both the model's extreme exclusivity, and a growing understanding that it may represent the final expression Ferrari's naturally aspirated V12 for the road. This is a particularly special example of the 600 made, with a bespoke specification that's sure to appeal to today's most discerning collectors."

Additional thrilling Ferrari highlights coming to Broad Arrow Las Vegas Auction include:

2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (Estimate: $8,500,000 - $10,000,000)



This is a low-mileage, extensively specified example of the first hybrid hypercar from Maranello, producing a combined 950 horsepower from its 6.3-liter V12 hybrid powerplant. One of approximately 120 examples delivered new to the US, the LaFerrari on offer is finished in iconic Rosso Corsa over Nero leather with Rosso accents, recently serviced, and accompanied by its battery charger, fitted car cover, and tool kit. It is offered with a two-year Certified Pre-Owned warranty, including coverage of its hybrid battery, valid through October 2028.

2003 Ferrari Enzo (Estimate: $6,500,000 - $8,500,000)



One of only 111 delivered new to the US market, this true driver's example of Ferrari's singular turn-of-the-century hypercar shows under 18,000 miles at cataloging. It has been refinished by Carrozzeria Zanasi in Maranello to its original Rosso Corsa and features a Pelle Nera interior. Classiche certified and serviced in 2026 by Ferrari Dallas at a cost exceeding $10,000, this is an eminently usable example of the iconic hypercar that carries the legacy of Enzo Ferrari, prepared to be enjoyed the way its namesake intended.

2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta (Estimate: $4,100,000 - $4,500,000)

This exceptionally rare supercar is one of only 80 special series SA Aperta models produced in celebration of Pininfarina's 80th anniversary. Finished in classic Rosso Corsa over Nero leather with Rosso details, it is offered in near-new condition with just 745 miles, $87,000 in optional extras, and an exhilarating zero-to-62 miles per hour time of 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 202 miles per hour.

Additional modern collectible Ferraris on offer include the just-announced 106-mile time capsule 1997 Ferrari F50, a 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A offered without reserve, a 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale, a 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina, and more. View the more than 25 Ferraris on offer in the Las Vegas Auction here.

Following the fantastic results for many Ferrari supercars at Broad Arrow recent Zoute Concours Auction, the company continues its momentum in Europe with its second annual Zürich Auction on November 7, the official auction partner of the renowned Auto Zürich show. Exceptional Ferraris are set for the sale at the Dolder Grand hotel, including two of the market's most desirable models, offered without reserve.

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari (Estimate: CHF 5'500'000 - CHF 7'500'000 | Offered Without Reserve)

Striking in Bianco Fuji over a Bianchi/Neri leather interior, the LaFerrari on offer in Zürich is one of approximately 50 examples specified with the exposed carbon-fiber roof. This delivery-mileage example is offered with the common "sticky buttons" issue remedied and with a new high-voltage battery. The LaFerrari is a well-cared-for example of an essential acquisition-one of the most significant Ferraris ever built.

2017 Ferrari F12tdf (Estimate: CHF 1'300'000 - CHF 1'500'000 | Offered Without Reserve)

The F12tdf was the last Ferrari model to be styled in collaboration with Pininfarina and features a 6.3-litre V12, the most powerful naturally aspirated V12 when it was introduced. This particular car was delivered new to Switzerland finished in distinctive special-order matte Alluminio Opaco over Nero Alcantara with matter carbon fiber and Giallo accents throughout. Offered with just two owners and 13,601 kilometers from new, this is a recently serviced, compelling example of a highly coveted Ferrari.

View the more than 13 Ferraris on offer in Broad Arrow's Zürich Auction here.

Broad Arrow Private Sales has connected the buyers and sellers of many of the most in-demand Ferrari supercars in recent months, with successful sales throughout its international network. Recent results include two desirable "non-cat, non-adjust" examples of the iconic F40 supercar in both the US and the UK, a 2024 Ferrari Daytona SP3 in a stunning Atelier specification of Extrarange NeroDS Opaco with Gloss Black wheels, and a superbly preserved 2004 Ferrari Enzo with an unbroken chain of Japanese documentation. Learn more about Broad Arrow Private Sales at broadarrowprivatesales.com.

The market for modern Ferrari supercars is looking stronger than ever, and Broad Arrow is proud to be entrusted by both buyers and sellers to secure new homes for these spectacular pieces of motoring history. Those interested in the sale or purchase of a Ferrari through either Broad Arrow Auctions or Private Sales are invited to contact a Broad Arrow Car Specialist via info@broadarrowauctions.com or by calling +1 313-312-0780 in North America or +44-2045-920-16 in EMEA.

Further details, high-res images, and interviews with Broad Arrow Executives and Specialists available on request.

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Editor's Notes

Photo Credit: All images Courtesy of Broad Arrow.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)?

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses their collector car expertise to analyse Hagerty's massive trove of public auction results, private sales and insurance data, and buyer and seller behaviour. Learn more about how we collect our data at hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

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Attachments

2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3 set for Broad Arrow's Las Vegas Auction on October 31

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari offered without reserve at Broad Arrow's upcoming Zurich Auction on November 7

Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions +1 917-971-4008 ikelleher@hagerty.com Meghan McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions +1 519-365-8750 mmcgrail@hagerty.com