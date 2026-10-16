

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market extended its gains to a sixth straight session even as stocks swung between gains and losses for most part of the trading day on Friday.



The market tracked gains in other markets across Europe amid easing concerns about interest rates and AI-related investments.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 41.80 points or 0.29% at 14,391.39, slightly down from the day's high of 14,399.49.



Sandoz Group jumped more than 2.5%. Galderma Group climbed about 2.3%. Nestle ended 1.7% up. Amrize, Sonova, Swisscom, Partners Group and Lindt & Spruengli gained 1%-1.5%.



Schindler Ps, Swiss Life Holding and Zurich Insurance moved up 0.85%-1%. Sika, Richemont, Julius Baer, UBS Group and Helvetia Baloise Holding posted modest gains.



VAT Group drifted down 2.4%. Novartis, SGS, Alcon, ABB and Givaudan dropped 0.5%-1%.



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