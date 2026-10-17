

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla (TSLA) has showcased its redesigned Roadster performing aerial stunts using rocket-inspired cold-gas thrusters developed with help from SpaceX engineers, offering a new look at the long-delayed electric sports car ahead of its expected 2028 production.



During the October 15 demonstration near Waco, Texas, the two-seat Roadster drove up a curved ramp, briefly remained upside down using a suction system and launched into the air before landing on its wheels. It also performed a jump over several Tesla vehicles.



Tesla showed footage indicating the Roadster accelerating from zero to 60 miles per hour in 0.81 seconds, though the performance has not been independently verified.



The company has not confirmed whether the thrusters and flying capabilities demonstrated by the prototype will appear on the production vehicle.



Final specifications, pricing and delivery details also remain unclear. The next-generation Roadster was originally unveiled in 2017 but has faced repeated production delays.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News