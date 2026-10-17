

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China has proposed export controls on 23 artificial intelligence technologies, including AI models, agents and computing clusters, as Beijing moves to restrict overseas transfers of technology considered important to national security.



The proposed rules would cover overseas deployment of AI models containing restricted technologies but exclude access provided through APIs, websites, apps and software-as-a-service platforms.



Most AI technologies would remain freely exportable, while simplified licensing would apply to open-source exports and Chinese companies operating overseas computing centres.



The measures could allow Chinese AI developers such as DeepSeek and Alibaba to continue expanding their services internationally while giving Beijing greater control over transfers of sensitive underlying technology.



The AI restrictions form part of a broader proposed revision covering 40 technologies across artificial intelligence, biotechnology and solar power. Exporters must register certain overseas technology transfers while authorities seek public feedback on the proposals through November 15.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News