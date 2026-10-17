

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alcon (ALC, ALC.SW) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved BRYTLY Redness Reliever Eye Drops, an over-the-counter treatment designed to reduce eye redness.



The company said BRYTLY begins working in as little as one minute with a single drop and provides up to 12 hours of redness relief, helping deliver whiter, brighter-looking eyes. The company added that the product lasts up to 50% longer than Lumify.



BRYTLY contains no bleaches or dyes and has been clinically proven to be safe and effective when used as directed. Clinical studies also demonstrated a low risk of redness rebound and tachyphylaxis, the company said.



Alcon said the approval expands its consumer eye care portfolio and introduces a differentiated option in the OTC redness-relief category.



The company expects BRYTLY to become available at major retailers and online in the coming months, with plans to expand into additional markets in the future.



ALC closed Friday's regular trading at $66.18 down $0.40 or 0.60%.



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