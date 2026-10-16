Viatris Inc.: Viatris Receives U.S. FDA Approval for RYZUMVI for the Treatment of Presbyopia

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RYZUMVI® (phentolamine ophthalmic solution 0.75%) for the treatment of presbyopia in adults. RYZUMVI is currently approved in the United States for the treatment of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis and is the only commercially available FDA-approved product for that use. This approval expands the product's indications to include presbyopia.

Viatris is exploring the potential for a partner in the United States to commercialize RYZUMVI for the treatment of presbyopia.

About Opus Genetics and Viatris Collaboration

Opus Genetics and Viatris Inc. (through an affiliated entity) are parties to a global licensing agreement which provides for the development of phentolamine ophthalmic solution 0.75% and grants exclusive rights to Viatris to commercialize the product in the United States.

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is the gradual loss of near focusing ability due to aging, that typically becomes noticeable in the early to mid-40s. It is a nearly universal condition that, when uncorrected, contributes significantly to vision-related disability. Presbyopia leads to symptoms like eye strain and blurred near vision, impacting daily tasks and productivity.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

RYZUMVI® (phentolamine ophthalmic solution) 0.75% is indicated for:

Treatment of presbyopia in adults

Treatment of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis produced by adrenergic agonists (e.g., phenylephrine) or parasympatholytic agents (e.g., tropicamide) in adults and pediatric patients 3 years of age and older

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings and Precautions

Uveitis: RYZUMVI is not recommended to be used in patients with active ocular inflammation (e.g., iritis).

Potential for Eye Injury or Contamination: To avoid the potential for eye injury or contamination, care should be taken to avoid touching the vial tip to the eye or to any other surface.

Use with Contact Lenses: Contact lens wearers should be advised to remove their lenses prior to the instillation of RYZUMVI and wait 10 minutes after dosing before reinserting their contact lenses.

Adverse Reactions

Presbyopia

The most common ocular adverse reactions reported in> 5% of subjects were conjunctival hyperemia (21%) and instillation site irritation (16%).

Pharmacologically-induced Mydriasis

The most common ocular adverse reactions reported in> 5% of subjects were instillation site discomfort including pain, stinging, and burning (16%) and conjunctival hyperemia (12%). The only non-ocular adverse reaction reported in> 5% of subjects was dysgeusia (6%). The majority of the adverse reactions were mild, transient and self-resolving.

Please see complete Prescribing Information

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company whose mission is to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We meet the needs of patients around the world by acting decisively with ingenuity and resolve. Whether we're developing new medicines, working to maintain a resilient supply of needed therapies, or pursuing bold innovation, we strive to deliver solutions that are effective at scale and built to endure. We're purpose-built to make an impact with a broad portfolio that spans generics, value-added medicines, established brands, and innovative medicines that address areas of significant unmet need. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include statements about the approval of RYZUMVI® for the treatment of presbyopia in adults; and Viatris is exploring the potential for a partner in the United States to commercialize RYZUMVI for the treatment of presbyopia. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to achieve the intended benefits of our strategic initiatives and priorities; goodwill or impairment charges or other losses; any changes in or difficulties with the Company's manufacturing facilities; failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; Viatris' or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Viatris' ability to bring new products to market; products in development and/or that receive regulatory approval may not achieve expected levels of market acceptance, efficacy or safety; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, and the impact of any such proceedings on Viatris; any significant breach of data security or data privacy or disruptions to our IT systems; risks associated with international operations; changes in third-party relationships; the effect of any changes in Viatris' or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of Viatris or its partners; uncertainties regarding future demand, pricing and reimbursement for the Company's products; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management, including but not limited to general political and economic conditions, potential adverse impacts from future tariffs and trade restrictions, inflation rates and global exchange rates; and the other risks described in Viatris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Viatris routinely uses its website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Viatris undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release other than as required by law.

SOURCE Viatris Inc.