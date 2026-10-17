LG Electronics Kicks Off UAE Winter Roadshow for the All-New LG OLED EVO W6 Wallpaper TV

UAE residents can spot the ultra-thin 9 mm True Wireless OLED evo W6 at iconic destinations across the country, with interactive social contests and a chance to win the flagship television.

LG Electronics is launching a winter-long roadshow across premier UAE destinations to showcase the all-new flagship LG OLED evo W6, True Wireless Wallpaper TV.

The tour officially kicks off at The Lotus Lounge, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, running from 16 to 19 October 2026.

Secret upcoming locations will be teased on Instagram via @lg_gulf. Guests who visit one of the spot and post an Instagram Story tagging LGW6spotted and @lg_gulf will enter a grand draw to win an LG OLED W6 TV.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has announced the official launch of its nationwide UAE Winter Roadshow, showcasing the groundbreaking LG OLED evo W6, True Wireless Wallpaper TV. Commencing this weekend, the showcase will invite residents and visitors across the Emirates to experience the future of ultra-premium home entertainment firsthand in some of the country's most scenic and luxurious lifestyle venues.

The roadshow marks the regional debut of the LG OLED evo W6, True Wireless Wallpaper TV, celebrating the much-anticipated return of LG's iconic "Wallpaper" aesthetic. Measuring an ultra-slim 9.95mm in depth, the W6 mounts seamlessly flush against the wall with zero gaps, transforming the living space into a high-tech art gallery. Equipped with LG's proprietary Zero Connect wireless transmission technology, the screen delivers lossless 4K video and audio from an untethered AV box placed up to 10 meters away, completely eliminating visible cable clutter.

First Stop: The Lotus Lounge, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

The LG OLED evo W6 winter journey kicks off with an exclusive opening pop-up at The Lotus Lounge at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, running from 16 to 19 October 2026. Guests visiting the venue will see the display blending seamlessly into an upscale seaside hospitality environment.

A Gamified Winter Tour: LGW6spotted

Throughout the winter season, the LG OLED evo W6 will pop up at surprise footfall lifestyle destinations across UAE.

To engage consumers and tech enthusiasts, LG Gulf is introducing an interactive social campaign:

Ahead of every pop-up, upcoming secret locations will be teased on @lg_gulf on Instagram. Followers who correctly guess the venue can win exclusive on-the-spot giveaways.

Visitors who embark on the city-wide trail and spot the installation at locations can enter a lucky draw to win their very own LG OLED evo W6, True Wireless Wallpaper TV at the conclusion of the campaign. To qualify, participants simply need to capture a photo of the TV, upload it to their Instagram Story, tag @lg_gulf, and use the hashtag # LGW6spotted.

Next-Generation Picture and AI Performance

Beneath its ultra-thin profile, the LG OLED evo W6 is driven by LG's most sophisticated brain yet: the a11 (Alpha 11) AI Processor 4K Gen3. Engineered to analyze content frame-by-frame, the processor utilizes deep learning to upscale imagery with astonishing spatial depth, refine facial realism, and map multi-channel virtual surround sound tailored to room acoustics.

Complementing the processor is LG's next-evolution Hyper Radiant Color technology alongside Brightness Booster Ultra, delivering luminous peak highlights that push conventional OLED boundaries while preserving the iconic inky, Perfect Blacks that define the medium. To suit the light-filled, open-plan spaces characteristic of modern homes in the region, the screen incorporates an advanced Reflection Free Premium coating that dramatically suppresses ambient glare without muting color vibrancy.

Setting an industry first, the LG OLED evo W6 also stands as the world's first True Wireless TV capable of transmitting 4K visual clarity at an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. Complete with full support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and leading gaming technologies, including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium, the LG OLED evo W6 ensures uncompromising performance whether playing host to high-octane gaming or an intimate, theater-grade cinema evening.

For more information about the LG OLED evo W6, visit:

https://www.lg.com/ae/tvs-soundbars/lg-oled83w66la. To follow the roadshow schedule, decipher location clues, and enter the contest, follow @lg_gulf on Instagram.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

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