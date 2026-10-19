DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire NewBridge Pharmaceuticals, a leading healthcare commercialization platform for specialty and rare disease medicines in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The acquisition expands DKSH Healthcare into a new region and strengthens its capabilities in the higher-value segment of commercial outsourcing. It is expected to be accretive to DKSH's Net sales growth and Core EBIT margin, and to Earnings per share from closing.
Zurich, Switzerland, October 19, 2026 - DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of NewBridge Pharmaceuticals ("NewBridge" or the "Company"), a Dubai-headquartered healthcare commercialization platform with operations across 14 markets in the MENA region, for an enterprise value of USD 390 million. The acquisition represents a pivotal step in expanding DKSH Healthcare's footprint beyond Asia Pacific and advances DKSH Healthcare's strategic roadmap to become a leading multi-regional, end-to-end outsourcing platform. It also aligns with DKSH's strategy to accelerate M&A. It enhances DKSH's offering as a single partner of choice for biopharmaceutical companies across a wider range of geographies and strengthens the commercialization of innovative medicines for specialty and rare diseases, including launch excellence, market access and medical affairs.
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2417576
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2417576 19.10.2026 CET/CEST