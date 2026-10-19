Phase III Krascendo 1 results demonstrated divarasib's superiority over current standard of care, first-generation KRAS G12C inhibitors, in previously treated advanced G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer

Patient-reported outcomes from Phase III lidERA study showed improved efficacy of giredestrant over standard endocrine therapy is achieved without compromising tolerability and health-related quality of life in early-stage breast cancer

Second Phase III results in Chinese patients with metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma demonstrate the potential of Tam-Peli, a next-generation B7-H3 targeted ADC, to deliver robust efficacy with a favorable safety profile in high-unmet-need solid tumors

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), will present new data, including two late-breaking abstracts, across lung, breast and other cancers at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting, held from October 23 to 27 in Madrid.

"Our presentations at ESMO 2026 highlight the depth and impact of Genentech's oncology pipeline, driven by emerging science capable of bringing new treatment benefits across diverse and high-unmet-need cancers," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "From establishing head-to-head superiority with divarasib in KRAS G12C-mutated lung cancer to advancing patient-centered oral SERD therapies like giredestrant and next-generation ADCs such as Tam-Peli, we are committed to delivering medicines that not only extend life, but also seek to improve treatment experience, tolerability and quality of life for people living with cancer."

Divarasib demonstrated superior efficacy and best-in-class potential in KRAS G12C NSCLC

Genentech will share Phase III Krascendo 1 results, which demonstrated divarasib's best-in-class efficacy, advancing the standard of care in previously treated KRAS G12C-mutated lung cancer.

Krascendo 1 is the only global head-to-head trial to evaluate a next-generation KRAS G12C inhibitor versus approved first-generation inhibitors.

Resultsfor this potential best-in-class, next-generation KRAS G12C-targeted therapywill be presented as a late-breaking abstract during a Presidential Symposium.

Giredestrant data support its potential to become the new standard of care in early-stage and advanced breast cancer

Genentech will present new data highlighting the potential role of giredestrant, an investigational, oral, potent next-generation selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) and full antagonist, in estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer, a subtype in which more than 90% of cases are diagnosed at an early stage (I-III). Key presentations from early-stage to advanced disease include:

Patient-reported outcomes from the Phase III lidERA Breast Cancer trial suggesting that the improved efficacy of giredestrant compared to endocrine therapy is achieved without compromising tolerability or Health-Related Quality of Life.

Exploratory biomarker findings from the evERA Breast Cancer trial of giredestrant in combination with everolimus in ER-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer in the post-cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor setting.

Updated interim results for giredestrant plus inavolisib from the MORPHEUS Breast Cancer trial evaluating giredestrant treatment combinations in ER-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Data demonstrate the potential of a next generation B7-H3 targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Tam-Peli (tambotatug pelitecan)

New data will also be presented for Tam-Peli, an investigational next-generation B7-H3-targeted ADC designed to deliver high-potency anti-tumor activity while limiting off-target toxicity. Tam-Peli is currently being investigated across multiple solid tumor indications:

ESMO data include late-breaking interim Phase III results in heavily pretreated recurrent/metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma, analyses of interstitial lung disease in patients with advanced solid tumors from Phase I/II studies, and Phase I efficacy and safety data for Tam-Peli in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC.

These findings build on the TAISHAN-302 Phase III data in second-line small cell lung cancer presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in September, where the study met all three specified endpoints of overall survival, progression free survival and objective response rate at its first interim analysis.

Roche is developing and commercializing Tam-Peli outside mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, and plans to rapidly initiate global trials across multiple tumor types.

Overview of key presentations featuring Genentech medicines and molecules:

Medicine or molecule Abstract title Abstract number/ presentation details Lung cancer Divarasib Krascendo 1: Efficacy and safety of divarasib (diva) vs sotorasib (soto) or adagrasib (ada) in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC. LBA5 Proffered Paper Session



Presidential Symposium II



Sunday 10.25.2026

16:30 16:42 CET Divarasib Krascendo 3: A randomized, Phase III trial in progress of divarasib vs immunotherapy or observation in patients with resected, stage II-IIIB, KRAS G12C+ non-small cell lung cancer. #2551 TiP Poster



NSCLC, Early-Stage



Monday 10.26.2026

12:00 12:45 CET Tam-Peli Tambotatug pelitecan (YL201): Efficacy and safety in locally advanced/ metastatic NSCLC from a Phase I study. #2577 Poster



NSCLC, Locally Advanced



Monday 10.26.2026

12:00 12:45 CET Non-specific Immunogenomic signature associated with ICI-related pneumonitis in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. #4247 Rapid Oral



Basic Science and Translational Research



Sunday 10.25.2026

09:14 09:19 CET Breast cancer Giredestrant Patient (pt)-reported outcomes (PROs) from the Phase III lidERA Breast Cancer (BC) trial of giredestrant (GIRE) in pts with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative early BC (ER+, HER2- eBC). #538 Rapid Oral



Breast Cancer, Early-Stage



Friday 10.23.2026

16:20 16:25 CEST Giredestrant Retrospective exploratory biomarker (BM) analyses from evERA Breast Cancer (BC): A Phase III trial of giredestrant (GIRE) everolimus (E) in patients with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced BC (ER+, HER2- aBC) in the post-CDK4/6 inhibitor (I) setting. #2 Rapid Oral



Breast Cancer, Advanced Stage



Saturday 10.24.2026

10:20 10:25 CEST Giredestrant Updated interim analysis of giredestrant (GIRE) inavolisib (INAVO) in MORPHEUS Breast Cancer (BC): A Phase Ib/II study of GIRE treatment (tx) combinations in patients (pts) with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced/metastatic BC (ER+, HER2- LA/mBC). #23 Poster



Advanced Breast Cancer, Other



Saturday 10.24.2026

12:00 12:45 CEST Pertuzumab Real-world eligibility for DESTINY-Breast11 (DB-11) neoadjuvant escalation criteria and outcomes of DB-11-eligible vs DB-11-ineligible patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer (HER2+ eBC). #594 Poster



Breast Cancer, Early-Stage



Saturday 10.24.2026

12:00 12:45 CEST ZN-1041 BREnnA: Phase II/III randomized study of ZN-A-1041 or tucatinib (TUC), in combination with trastuzumab capecitabine (HX), in patients with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (HER2+LA/mBC) with or without central nervous system (CNS) metastases. #1796 TiP Poster



HER2+ Breast Cancer



Saturday 10.24.2026

12:00 12:45 CEST Solid tumors Tam-Peli Tambotatug pelitecan (YL201): Analyses of interstitial lung disease in patients with advanced solid tumors from Phase I/II studies. #1057 Poster Developmental Therapeutics Friday 10.23.2026 15:15 16:00 CEST YL211 (cMET ADC) Phase I First-in-Human (FIH) Results of YL211, a c-Met targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors. #1017 Poster



Developmental Therapeutics



Friday 10.23.2026

15:15 16:00 CEST Tam-Peli Tam-Peli versus chemotherapy in heavily pretreated recurrent/metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (R/M NPC): a multicenter, randomized, open-label, Phase III study (TAISHAN-301). LBA43 Proffered Paper Session



Head and Neck Cancer



Sunday 10.25.2026

08:40 08:50 CET Tecentriq (atezolizumab) Avastin (bevacizumab) Outcomes by baseline tumor burden using 6-and-12 scores and the up-to-7 criteria in TALENTACE: Phase III study of on-demand transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) combined with atezolizumab bevacizumab (Atezo/Bev) or on demand TACE alone in patients with systemically untreated, unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC). #1700 ePoster



Hepatocellular Carcinoma Tecentriq (atezolizumab) ATOMIC (A021502/AIO-KRK-0317): Presentation and outcomes in patients (pts) with stage III d-MMR early-onset colon cancer (EOCC) and average-onset colon cancer (AOCC). #858 Poster



Colon Cancer



Sunday 10.25.2026

12:00 12:45 CET Tecentriq (atezolizumab) Adjuvant atezolizumab in patients with MSI-high/MMR-deficient stage III colorectal cancer ineligible for oxaliplatin-based chemotherapy: the Phase II ANTONIO-study (AIO-KRK-0220). #802 Poster



Colon Cancer



Sunday 10.25.2026

12:00 12:45 CET

What is Itovebi?

Itovebi (inavolisib) is a prescription medicine used in combination with the medicines palbociclib and fulvestrant to treat adults who have hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer that has an abnormal phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase catalytic subunit alpha (PIK3CA) gene, and has spread to nearby tissue or lymph nodes (locally advanced), or to other parts of the body (metastatic), and has come back after hormone (endocrine) therapy.

Your healthcare provider will test your cancer for abnormal PIK3CA genes to make sure that Itovebi is right for you.

It is not known if Itovebi is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information

What are the possible side effects of Itovebi?

Itovebi may cause serious side effects, including:

High blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia). High blood sugar is common with Itovebi and may be severe. Your healthcare provider will monitor your blood sugar levels before you start and during treatment with Itovebi. Your blood sugar levels may be monitored more often if you have a history of Type 2 diabetes. Your healthcare provider may also ask you to self-monitor and report your blood sugar levels at home. This will be required more frequently in the first 4 weeks of treatment. If you are not sure how to test your blood sugar levels, talk to your healthcare provider. You should stay well-hydrated during treatment with Itovebi. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop symptoms of high blood sugar, including: difficulty breathing nausea and vomiting (lasting more than 2 hours) stomach pain excessive thirst dry mouth more frequent urination than usual or a higher amount of urine than normal blurred vision unusually increased appetite weight loss fruity-smelling breath flushed face and dry skin feeling unusually sleepy or tired confusion

High blood sugar is common with Itovebi and may be severe. Your healthcare provider will monitor your blood sugar levels before you start and during treatment with Itovebi. Your blood sugar levels may be monitored more often if you have a history of Type 2 diabetes. Your healthcare provider may also ask you to self-monitor and report your blood sugar levels at home. This will be required more frequently in the first 4 weeks of treatment. If you are not sure how to test your blood sugar levels, talk to your healthcare provider. You should stay well-hydrated during treatment with Itovebi. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop symptoms of high blood sugar, including: Mouth sores (stomatitis). Mouth sores are common with Itovebi and may be severe. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any of the following in your mouth: pain swelling redness ulcers

Mouth sores are common with Itovebi and may be severe. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any of the following in your mouth: Diarrhea is common with Itovebi and may be severe. Severe diarrhea can lead to the loss of too much body water (dehydration) and kidney injury. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop diarrhea, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, or see mucus or blood in your stool during treatment with Itovebi. Your healthcare provider may tell you to drink more fluids or take medicines to treat your diarrhea.

Your healthcare provider may tell you to decrease your dose, temporarily stop your treatment, or completely stop your treatment with Itovebi if you develop certain serious side effects.

The most common side effects and abnormal blood test results of Itovebi when used in combination with palbociclib and fulvestrant include:

decreased white blood cell counts, red blood cell counts, and platelet counts

decreased blood levels of calcium, potassium, sodium, and magnesium

increased creatinine blood levels

tiredness

increased blood levels of the liver enzyme alanine transaminase (ALT)

nausea

rash

loss of appetite

COVID-19 infection

headache

Itovebi may affect fertility in males and in females who are able to become pregnant. Talk to your healthcare provider if this is a concern for you.

These are not all the possible side effects of Itovebi. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (877) 436-3683.

Before you take Itovebi, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have a history of diabetes or high blood sugar

have kidney problems

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Itovebi can harm your unborn baby.

Females who are able to become pregnant:

Your healthcare provider will check to see if you are pregnant before you start treatment with Itovebi.

You should use effective non-hormonal birth control (contraception) during treatment with Itovebi and for 1 week after your last dose. Talk to your healthcare provider about what birth control method is right for you during this time.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with Itovebi.

Males with female partners who are able to become pregnant:

You should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with Itovebi and for 1 week after your last dose.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Itovebi passes into your breastmilk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with Itovebi and for 1 week after your last dose. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby during treatment with Itovebi.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

Please see additional Important Safety Information in the full Itovebi Prescribing Information or visit https://www.itovebi.com

What are Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza?

Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Tecentriq Hybreza (atezolizumab and hyaluronidase-tqjs) are prescription medicines used to treat:

Adults with a type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used alone as a treatment for your lung cancer: to help prevent your lung cancer from coming back after your tumor(s) has been removed by surgery and you have received platinum-based chemotherapy, and you have stage 2 to stage 3A NSCLC (talk to your healthcare provider about what these stages mean), and your cancer tests positive for "PD-L1".





Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used alone as your first treatment when your lung cancer: has spread or grown, and your cancer tests positive for "high PD-L1", and your tumor does not have an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene.





Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with the medicines bevacizumab, paclitaxel, and carboplatin as your first treatment when your lung cancer: has spread or grown, and is a type called "non-squamous NSCLC", and your tumor does not have an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene.





Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with the medicines paclitaxel protein-bound and carboplatin as your first treatment when your lung cancer: has spread or grown, and is a type called "non-squamous NSCLC", and your tumor does not have an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene.





Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used alone when your lung cancer: has spread or grown, and you have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not work or is no longer working. If your tumor has an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene, you should have also tried an FDA-approved therapy for tumors with these abnormal genes, and it did not work or is no longer working.



Adults with a type of lung cancer called "extensive stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC)", which is SCLC that has spread or grown

Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with the chemotherapy medicines carboplatin and etoposide as your first treatment

Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with the medicine lurbinectedin as maintenance treatment when your lung cancer: has not progressed after first treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza and the chemotherapy medicines carboplatin and etoposide.



Adults with a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with the medicine bevacizumab when your liver cancer:

has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and

you have not received other medicines by mouth or injection through your vein (IV) to treat your cancer.

Adults with a type of skin cancer called melanoma. Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with the medicines cobimetinib and vemurafenib when your melanoma:

has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery, and

has a certain type of abnormal "BRAF" gene. Your healthcare provider will perform a test to make sure this Tecentriq or TecentriqHybreza combination is right for you.

Adults and children (12 years of age and older), with a type of soft tissue tumor (cancer) called alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used when your sarcoma:

has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.

Adults with a type of bladder cancer called muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) that has spread into the muscle layer of the bladder but not to other parts of the body. Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used alone as a treatment for your bladder cancer:

to help prevent your bladder cancer from coming back after your bladder has been removed by surgery, and

small pieces of DNA from the tumor (called circulating tumor DNA [ctDNA]) were found in your blood, showing that cancer cells remain in the body (molecular residual disease). Your healthcare provider will perform a test to make sure that Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza is right for you.

Adults and children with a type of colon cancer (Tecentriq is for children 2 years of age and older; Tecentriq Hybreza is for children 12 years of age and older and who weigh 88 pounds (40kg) or more). Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with a fluoropyrimidine and oxaliplatin medicine:

to help prevent your colon cancer from coming back after your tumor(s) have been removed by surgery, and

you have stage 3 colon cancer, and your tumor has been shown by a laboratory test to be mismatch repair deficient (dMMR).

It is not known if Tecentriq Hybreza is safe and effective when used:

in children younger than 12 years of age for the treatment of ASPS or colon cancer.

in children for the treatment of NSCLC, SCLC, HCC, melanoma or MIBC.

It is not known if Tecentriq is safe and effective when used:

in children younger than 2 years of age for the treatment of ASPS or colon cancer.

in children for the treatment of NSCLC, SCLC, HCC, melanoma or MIBC.

Important Safety Information

Who should not receive Tecentriq Hybreza?

Do not receive Tecentriq Hybreza if you are allergic to hyaluronidase or any of the ingredients in Tecentriq Hybreza.

What is the most important information about Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza?

Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza can cause your immune system to attack normal organs and tissues in any area of your body and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes become severe or life-threatening and can lead to death. You can have more than one of these problems at the same time. These problems may happen anytime during your treatment or even after your treatment has ended.

Call or see your healthcare provider right away if you develop any new or worsening signs or symptoms, including:

Lung problems

cough

shortness of breath

chest pain

Intestinal problems

diarrhea (loose stools) or more frequent bowel movements than usual

stools that are black, tarry, sticky, or have blood or mucus

severe stomach-area (abdomen) pain or tenderness

Liver problems

yellowing of your skin or the whites of your eyes

severe nausea or vomiting

pain on the right side of your stomach area (abdomen)

dark urine (tea colored)

bleeding or bruising more easily than normal

Hormone gland problems

headaches that will not go away or unusual headaches

eye sensitivity to light

eye problems

rapid heartbeat

increased sweating

extreme tiredness

weight gain or weight loss

feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual

urinating more often than usual

hair loss

feeling cold

constipation

your voice gets deeper

dizziness or fainting

changes in mood or behavior, such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness

Kidney problems

decrease in your amount of urine

blood in your urine

swelling of your ankles

loss of appetite

Skin problems

rash

itching

skin blistering or peeling

painful sores or ulcers in your mouth or your nose, throat, or genital area

fever or flu-like symptoms

swollen lymph nodes

Problems can also happen in other organs.

These are not all of the signs and symptoms of immune system problems that can happen with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. Call or see your healthcare provider right away for any new or worsening signs or symptoms, including:

Chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, or swelling of ankles

Confusion, sleepiness, memory problems, changes in mood or behavior, stiff neck, balance problems, tingling or numbness of the arms or legs

Double vision, blurry vision, sensitivity to light, eye pain, changes in eyesight

Persistent or severe muscle pain or weakness, muscle cramps

Low red blood cells, bruising

Infusion reactions that can sometimes be severe or life-threatening. Signs and symptoms of infusion reactions may include:

chills or shaking

itching or rash

flushing

shortness of breath or wheezing

dizziness

feeling like passing out

fever

back or neck pain

Rejection of a transplanted organ or tissue. Your healthcare provider should tell you what signs and symptoms you should report and monitor you depending on the type of organ or tissue transplant that you have had.

Complications, including graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), in people who have received a bone marrow (stem cell) transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic). These complications can be serious and can lead to death. These complications may happen if you underwent transplantation either before or after being treated with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for these complications.

Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems from becoming more serious. Your healthcare provider will check you for these problems during your treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. Your healthcare provider may treat you with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. Your healthcare provider may also need to delay or completely stop treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza if you have severe side effects.

Before you receive Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have immune system problems such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, or lupus

have received an organ or tissue transplant, including corneal transplant

have received or plan to receive a stem cell transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic)

have received radiation treatment to your chest area

have a condition that affects your nervous system, such as myasthenia gravis or Guillain-Barré syndrome

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza can harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. Females who are able to become pregnant: Your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. You should use an effective method of birth control during your treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used alone include:

feeling tired or weak

decreased appetite

nausea

cough

shortness of breath

The most common side effects of Tecentriq Hybreza when used alone include:

feeling tired or weak

muscle or bone pain

cough

shortness of breath

decreased appetite

The most common side effects of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza when used in lung cancer with other anti-cancer medicines include:

feeling tired or weak

nausea

hair loss

constipation

diarrhea

decreased appetite

The most common side effects of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza when used in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) with bevacizumab include:

high blood pressure

feeling tired or weak

too much protein in the urine

The most common side effects of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza when used in melanoma with cobimetinib and vemurafenib include:

skin rash

joint, muscle, or bone pain

feeling tired or weak

liver injury

fever

nausea

itching

swelling of legs or arms

mouth swelling (sometimes with sores)

low thyroid hormone levels

sunburn or sun sensitivity

The most common side effects of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza when used in colon cancer with chemotherapy include:

feeling tired or weak

nausea

numbness, tingling, or pain in the hands or feet (neuropathy)

constipation

cough or shortness of breath

fever

stomach-area (abdominal) pain

diarrhea

decreased appetite

mouth sores (stomatitis)

change in sense of taste

The most common side effect of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza when used alone in MIBC is:

urinary tract infection

Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza may cause fertility problems in females, which may affect the ability to have children. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have concerns about fertility.

These are not all the possible side effects of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza. Ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information about the benefits and side effects of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza.

You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza and the Medication Guides for Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza for additional Important Safety Information.

What is Perjeta?

Perjeta (pertuzumab) is a prescription medicine approved for use in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy for:

Use prior to surgery (neoadjuvant treatment) in adults with HER2-positive, locally advanced, inflammatory, or early stage breast cancer as part of a complete treatment regimen for early breast cancer

Use after surgery (adjuvant treatment) in adults with HER2-positive early breast cancer that has a high likelihood of coming back

Perjeta (pertuzumab) is a prescription medicine approved for use in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel in adults who have HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread to different parts of the body (metastatic) and who have not received prior anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy for metastatic breast cancer.

Important Safety Information

What are the possible side effects of Perjeta?

Perjeta may cause serious side effects, including:

Perjeta can cause heart problems, including those without symptoms (such as reduced heart function) and those with symptoms (such as congestive heart failure) Your doctor will run tests to monitor your heart function before and during treatment Based on these tests, your treatment may be interrupted or discontinued Contact a health care professional immediately if you experience any of the following: new onset or worsening shortness of breath, cough, swelling of the ankles/legs, swelling of the face, palpitations, weight gain of more than 5 pounds in 24 hours, dizziness or loss of consciousness

Receiving Perjeta during pregnancy can cause the death of an unborn baby and birth defects Your doctor will verify your pregnancy status before treatment begins Birth control should be used while receiving Perjeta and for 7 months after your last dose of Perjeta. If you are a mother who is breastfeeding, you should talk with your doctor about either stopping breastfeeding or stopping Perjeta If you think you may be pregnant, you should contact your healthcare provider immediately If you are exposed to Perjeta during pregnancy, or become pregnant while receiving Perjeta or within 7 months following the last dose of Perjeta with trastuzumab, you are encouraged to report Perjeta exposure to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555



Who should not take Perjeta?

Perjeta should not be used in patients who are allergic to pertuzumab or to any of the ingredients in Perjeta.

What are the other possible side effects of Perjeta?

Serious side effects of Perjeta may also include:

Infusion-related reactions: Perjeta is given as an infusion. Perjeta can cause serious infusion-related reactions, some fatal. When given alone, the most common infusion-related reactions were fever, chills, fatigue, headache, weakness, hypersensitivity, and vomiting. When given with trastuzumab and docetaxel, the most common infusion-related reactions were fatigue, altered taste, hypersensitivity, muscle pain, and vomiting

Perjeta is given as an infusion. Perjeta can cause serious infusion-related reactions, some fatal. When given alone, the most common infusion-related reactions were fever, chills, fatigue, headache, weakness, hypersensitivity, and vomiting. When given with trastuzumab and docetaxel, the most common infusion-related reactions were fatigue, altered taste, hypersensitivity, muscle pain, and vomiting Severe allergic reaction: Perjeta can cause hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis and fatal events. Contact a health care professional immediately if you experience any of the following symptoms: swelling of the face, lips or tongue, trouble breathing, or chest pains

The most common side effects of Perjeta include:

The most common side effects of Perjeta when given with trastuzumab and chemotherapy prior to surgery for early breast cancer include:

Constipation

Damage to the nerves (numbness, tingling, pain in hands/feet)

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Hair loss

Headache

Decreased red blood cell counts, white blood cell counts, and platelet counts

Mouth sores or blisters

Nausea

Muscle pain

Vomiting

Weakness

The most common side effects of Perjeta when given with trastuzumab and chemotherapy after surgery for early breast cancer include:

Diarrhea

Nausea

Hair loss

Fatigue

Damage to the nerves (numbness, tingling, pain in hands/feet)

Vomiting

The most common side effects of Perjeta when given with trastuzumab and docetaxel for metastatic breast cancer include:

Diarrhea

Hair loss

Low levels of white blood cells with or without fever

Nausea

Fatigue

Rash

Damage to the nerves (numbness, tingling, pain in hands/feet)

Side effects may vary based on chemotherapy regimen. These are not all the possible side effects of Perjeta. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.

Before you take Perjeta, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

Have a history of heart disease

Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Perjeta can harm your unborn baby

Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Perjeta passes into your breastmilk

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information, including most serious side effects.

About Genentech in Oncology

For more than 30 years, Genentech has pioneered oncology breakthroughs and is working to build a future where people with cancer can thrive, in spite of their diagnosis. With our therapies, we are intercepting disease where there is potential to deliver the best outcomes, while striving for longer-term impact in hard-to-treat settings. Our therapies are designed for the real world-reducing treatment burden and ensuring innovative care reaches patients who need them most, wherever they are. By working in lockstep with the medical, scientific, and patient communities, we are shaping the next era of cancer care.

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261018339341/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Stella Belonwu, (650) 467-6800

Advocacy Contact: Catherine Creme Henry, (202) 258-8828

Investor Contacts: Loren Kalm, (650) 225-3217

Bruno Eschli, +41 61 68-75284