A federal patent lawsuit filed in East Texas indicates that massive quantities of Chinese crystal-pulling equipment are bound for Texas to build out a 10 GW solar production line. Court filings and public records tie the multi-hundred-million-dollar machinery deal to Tesla's planned $10.1 billion vertically integrated solar gigafactory in Fort Bend County, highlighting the U.S. solar industry's continued reliance on imported heavy machinery to establish domestic ingot and wafer manufacturing. Linton Crystal Technologies, an equipment maker based in Rochester, New York, filed a patent infringement ...

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