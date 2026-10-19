

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG (LISN.SW), the Swiss chocolatier, Monday announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Adalbert Lechner is stepping down from the company.



He will be replaced by Dieter Weisskopf, the incumbent Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and former Chief Executive in the interim.



The company is on the look out for the next Chief Executive Officer.



On Friday, shares closed at CHF86,900, up 0.81% on the Swiss Stock Exchange.



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