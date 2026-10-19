Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 19
Delta Gold Technologies plc
Director's Dealings
Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF) (the "Company" or "Delta") has been notified on 16 October that on 16 October 2026, R. Michael Jones and Jamie Tosh, both of whom are directors of the Company, purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company:
No. of Shares
Price per share
£
Subsequent Holding of Ordinary Shares
Percentage of Issued Share Capital
R Michael Jones
2,000
1.15
9,623,865
14.57%
Jamie Tosh
8,500
1.14
3,763,354
5.70%
The relevant Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities Disclosures ("PDMR") are included below.
About Delta Gold Technologies
Delta is focused on the development of intellectual property ("IP") for the quantum computing ("QC") sector, with current work centred on nano-scale gold and other materials. The Company's research model includes collaborations with the University of Toronto in Canada and Pennsylvania State University in the United States, providing access to specialist nanotechnology and quantum computing research capabilities.
Delta's IP portfolio currently comprises one provisional patent application arising from a University of Toronto research team discovery and three full patent applications filed by Pennsylvania State University.
For further information contact:
Delta Gold Technologies PLC
R. Michael Jones (CEO)
Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742
Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor)
Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope
Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834
First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker)
Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha
Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212
PDMR DISCLOSURE
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the directors' dealings.
PDMR
1a) Name
2a) Position/status
2b) Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3a) Name of issuer
Delta Gold Technologies plc
3b) LEI
8945002MDRXUCUT3LJ53
4a) Description of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.02p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BTXVG712
4b) Nature of transaction
Acquisition of shares
4c) Price(s) and volume(s) (exercise price / options granted)
4d) Aggregated volume
4d) Price (exercise price)
4e) Date of transaction
16/10/2026
4f) Place of transaction
AQSE