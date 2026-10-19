TPAY MOBILE: tpay Selected as Vodafone Qatar's Direct Operator Billing Aggregator

Long-standing partnership expands as tpay becomes Vodafone Qatar's Direct Operator Billing aggregator, building on a proven track record of major digital service launches





DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tpay, the leading payment connector in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), has been selected by Vodafone Qatar as its Direct Operator Billing (DOB) aggregator, following a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process.

The appointment builds on a long-standing partnership between tpay and Vodafone Qatar, established in 2018, with the two companies having collaborated on multiple major digital payment and service launches over the years, including Google Play, Apple App Store and other leading digital services.

The successful track record has strengthened the relationship between the two companies and demonstrated tpay's ability to provide the platform capabilities, connectivity and operational support required to deliver seamless Direct Operator Billing experiences at scale.

Under the new agreement, tpay will provide the connectivity layer for Vodafone Qatar's Direct Operator Billing services. Merchants and digital service providers seeking to offer DOB to Vodafone Qatar customers will connect through tpay, creating a route into Vodafone Qatar's mobile billing ecosystem.

Vodafone Qatar currently serves 2.1 million mobile subscribers, according to its latest reported results for the first half of 2026. The partnership enables merchants and digital service providers to reach this substantial customer base through mobile-based billing, giving consumers a convenient way to pay for eligible digital products and services using their mobile number.

Isik Uman, Group CEO of tpay, said:

"We are proud to see our long-standing relationship with Vodafone Qatar reach this important new milestone. Over the years, we have built strong trust through the successful delivery of major digital service launches, including Google Play, Apple App Store and others, demonstrating the strength and reliability of tpay's platform and our ability to deliver at scale. Being selected as Vodafone Qatar's exclusive Direct Operator Billing aggregator following a competitive RFP is a strong validation of that trust and of our platform capabilities. We look forward to building on this successful partnership and creating even more opportunities for merchants and digital service providers to reach consumers in Qatar."

Baran Yurdagul, COO of Vodafone Qatar, said:

"Our relationship with tpay has been built over years of successful collaboration and a shared commitment to delivering reliable and convenient digital experiences for our customers. The successful launches of services such as Google Play, Apple App Store and others have demonstrated tpay's strong platform capabilities, operational expertise and ability to support high-quality digital payment experiences at scale. Appointing tpay as Vodafone Qatar's exclusive Direct Operator Billing aggregator further strengthens our partnership and reflects the trust we have built together. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and enabling more digital services for our customers."

The appointment further strengthens tpay's position as a payment connectivity partner for merchants and digital service providers seeking access to local payment ecosystems across emerging markets.

Building on its established presence across MENA, tpay is also expanding its payment connectivity network into Asia, entering new high-growth markets and connecting businesses with relevant local payment methods and operator ecosystems.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/447a1001-2ce9-4e82-b5bc-e2a6fa3b112b

For media inquiries, please contact: Safaa Elbanna safaa.elbanna@tpaymobile.com