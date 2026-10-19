DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Subscription to raise GBP145,000

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Subscription to raise GBP145,000 19-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596 /2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of UK MAR. 19 October 2026 Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") Subscription to raise GBP145,000 at 1 pence per share Gledhow Investments plc (AQSE: GDH) is pleased to announce that it has raised GBP145,000 through the issue of 14,500,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each, at 1 pence per share ("Subscription" "Subscription Shares"). The Subscription Shares will have warrants attached, on the basis of 1 warrant for every 2 Subscription Shares, vesting immediately, exercisable at 1.5 pence per share and expiring 24 months from grant ("Warrants"). The Company has also agreed to grant those investors who took part in the August subscription and the Penina Vendors of Penina Resources Ltd ("Penina Acquisition"), warrants on the same terms as the warrants issued to the subscribers of the Subscription Shares (together the "Warrant Issuance"). The details of the August subscription and the Penina Acquisition can be found in the Company's announcement of 13 August 2026. Following the grant of warrants, there will be 38,200,000 warrants in total, representing approximately 20.74% of the Company's fully diluted share capital, made up as to 7,250,000 warrants pursuant to the Subscription Shares, 20 million warrants pursuant to the August subscription and 10,950,000 warrants pursuant to the Penina Acquisition. Related Party Transaction Sam Quinn, a director of the Company, will receive 2,913,826 Warrants as part of the Warrant Issuance. As a director of the Company, Sam Quinn is a related party for the purposes of Rule 4.6 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook and, accordingly, the issue of the 2,913,826 Warrants to him constitutes a related party transaction. Guy Miller, being the director of the Company independent of the transaction, considers that, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, the terms of the related party transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned. Use of Proceeds from the Subscription The Company will continue to seek out investment opportunities, predominantly in the publicly quoted/listed natural resources space. Admission and Total Voting Rights Application will be made for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading ("Admission") on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market and Admission is expected to occur on or around 26 October 2026. In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, on Admission, Gledhow will have 184,184,984 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 184,184,984 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Gledhow Investments plc Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7220 9795 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser) Mark Anwyl James Western + 44 (0) 7213 0880 Tavira Financial Limited (Corporate Broker) Jonathan Evans +44 (0) 20 7100 5100 Investor Enquiries Sasha Sethi Tel: +44 (0) 7891 677 441 sasha@flowcomms.com Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1 Name a) Sam Quinn Reason for the notification 2 Position/Status a) Director Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification b) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 3 Name a) Gledhow Investments plc LEI 2138004AD4ZRTZQE2V34 b) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 4 Warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares of 1 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB0008842717 a) Identification code Grant of warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction Exercise price: 1.5 pence per ordinary share Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 2,913,826 warrants c) Aggregated information As above - Aggregated volume d) - Price Date of transaction e) 19 October 2026 Place of transaction f) Outside a trading venue

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: GB0008842717 Category Code: IOE TIDM: GDH LEI Code: 2138004AD4ZRTZQE2V34 Sequence No.: 446661 EQS News ID: 2417558 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 19, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)