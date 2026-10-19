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GI

WKN: A12CHA | ISIN: GB0008842717 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
19.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gledhow Investments plc: Subscription to raise GBP145,000

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Subscription to raise GBP145,000 

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: Subscription to raise GBP145,000 
19-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596 
/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MAR"), and is 
disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of UK MAR. 

19 October 2026 

Gledhow Investments plc 
 
("Gledhow" or the "Company") 

Subscription to raise GBP145,000 at 1 pence per share 

Gledhow Investments plc (AQSE: GDH) is pleased to announce that it has raised GBP145,000 through the issue of 14,500,000 
new ordinary shares of 1 pence each, at 1 pence per share ("Subscription" "Subscription Shares"). The Subscription 
Shares will have warrants attached, on the basis of 1 warrant for every 2 Subscription Shares, vesting immediately, 
exercisable at 1.5 pence per share and expiring 24 months from grant ("Warrants"). 

The Company has also agreed to grant those investors who took part in the August subscription and the Penina Vendors of 
Penina Resources Ltd ("Penina Acquisition"), warrants on the same terms as the warrants issued to the subscribers of 
the Subscription Shares (together the "Warrant Issuance"). The details of the August subscription and the Penina 
Acquisition can be found in the Company's announcement of 13 August 2026. 

Following the grant of warrants, there will be 38,200,000 warrants in total, representing approximately 20.74% of the 
Company's fully diluted share capital, made up as to 7,250,000 warrants pursuant to the Subscription Shares, 20 million 
warrants pursuant to the August subscription and 10,950,000 warrants pursuant to the  Penina Acquisition. 

Related Party Transaction 

Sam Quinn, a director of the Company, will receive 2,913,826 Warrants as part of the Warrant Issuance. As a director of 
the Company, Sam Quinn is a related party for the purposes of Rule 4.6 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook and, 
accordingly, the issue of the 2,913,826 Warrants to him constitutes a related party transaction. 

Guy Miller, being the director of the Company independent of the transaction, considers that, having exercised 
reasonable care, skill and diligence, the terms of the related party transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as the 
shareholders of the Company are concerned. 

Use of Proceeds from the Subscription 
 
The Company will continue to seek out investment opportunities, predominantly in the publicly quoted/listed natural 
resources space. 

Admission and Total Voting Rights 
 
Application will be made for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading ("Admission") on the Access segment of 
the Aquis Growth Market and Admission is expected to occur on or around 26 October 2026. 

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, on Admission, Gledhow 
will have 184,184,984 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. 

The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury. 

Accordingly, the figure of 184,184,984 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and 
Transparency Rules. 

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

For further information please contact: 
 
Gledhow Investments plc 
 
Guy Miller 
+44 (0) 20 7220 9795 

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser)    
 
Mark Anwyl 
 
James Western 
 
+ 44 (0) 7213 0880 
 
Tavira Financial Limited (Corporate Broker) 
 
Jonathan Evans 
 
+44 (0) 20 7100 5100 

Investor Enquiries 
 
Sasha Sethi 
 
Tel: +44 (0) 7891 677 441 
 
sasha@flowcomms.com 

       Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
1 
       
 
       Name 
a)                               Sam Quinn 
       
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
       
 
       Position/Status 
a)                               Director 
       
 
       Initial notification/ Amendment            Initial notification 
b) 
                                   
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
3 

       Name 
a)                               Gledhow Investments plc 
       
 
       LEI                          2138004AD4ZRTZQE2V34 
b) 
                                   
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
4 

                                  Warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares of 1 
                                  pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
                                  
         
                                ISIN: GB0008842717 
a) 
       Identification code 

                                  Grant of warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                
 
                                  Exercise price: 1.5 pence per ordinary share 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                Volume: 2,913,826 warrants 
c) 

       Aggregated information 
 
         
                                As above 
       -      Aggregated volume 
d)                                 
       
                                  
       -      Price 

       Date of transaction 
e)                               19 October 2026 
       
 
       Place of transaction 
f)                               Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0008842717 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:     GDH 
LEI Code:   2138004AD4ZRTZQE2V34 
Sequence No.: 446661 
EQS News ID:  2417558 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2417558&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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