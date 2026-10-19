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IN

WKN: A4D6FZ | ISIN: XS2991271847 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
19.10.26 | 09:20
91,57 
+0,25 % +0,23
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
INEOS FINANCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INEOS FINANCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,8793,0809:35
Dow Jones News
19.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ENOGIA: ENOGIA signs first Green Shield Power Solutions industrial project with INEOS Group company Naphtachimie

DJ ENOGIA: ENOGIA signs first Green Shield Power Solutions industrial project with INEOS Group company Naphtachimie 

ENOGIA 
ENOGIA: ENOGIA signs first Green Shield Power Solutions industrial project with INEOS Group company Naphtachimie 
19-Oct-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ENOGIA signs first Green Shield Power Solutions industrial project with INEOS Group company Naphtachimie 

 - At Lavéra, waste heat from the industrial process will be turned into decarbonised electricity consumed 
  on site, with no capital expenditure for the manufacturer 
  
 
 - A competitive Energy-as-a-Service model even in French heavy industry, generating recurring revenues and 
  readily replicable 

Marseille, 19 October 2026 - 8 a.m. 

ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO), an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, 
announces the signing of a long-term contract with Naphtachimie, an INEOS group subsidiary, at its Lavéra site near 
Marseille. This contract marks the launch of the first industrial project under the Green Shield Power Solutions 
offering, in line with the target set for 2026 under the Turbo 2028 plan. 
 
At Lavéra, Naphtachimie's industrial process continuously produces heat that the site cannot fully use, part of which 
is currently lost. ENOGIA's ORC modules - designed and manufactured in Marseille, just a few dozen kilometres away - 
will capture this previously lost heat and convert it into decarbonised electricity consumed directly by the plant.  
Commissioning will take place following the study, manufacturing, and integration phases, with the schedule to be 
finalised with the customer. 
 
Signed for a minimum term of 10 years, the contract is managed by ENOGIA Assets Industry, an ENOGIA subsidiary jointly 
owned with ADEME Investissement. The signing marks the culmination of more than two years of joint work between the two 
neighbouring industrial operators. 
 
Arthur Leroux, ENOGIA Chairman and CEO, said: "We have been working on this contract for over two years with the teams 
at Naphtachimie, which I would like to thank for their trust as well as their demanding standards. This contract 
demonstrates that a major industrial facility can turn heat that would otherwise be wasted into decarbonised 
electricity, without any capital expenditure and without altering its production process. It also proves that a 
Marseille-based industrial company can become an energy supplier to a global petrochemicals sector leader. Above all, 
it shows that our offering is competitive where the test is toughest: in France, where electricity is relatively 
cheaper than in neighbouring European countries, and in heavy industry, which already pays a comparatively low price 
for it. Industry dissipates considerable amounts of heat every day; we now have a robust model and an initial benchmark 
to recover it, site by site." 
 
Alexandra Loewenstein, CEO of INEOS group company Naphtachimie, said: "This project is based on a simple principle: 
making better use of energy that is currently wasted in order to improve our site's energy efficiency. The model 
proposed by ENOGIA enables us to make concrete progress towards this ambition through an innovative service-based 
approach, providing a solution tailored to the constraints of an industrial facility like Lavéra." 

Green Shield Power Solutions: competitive, decarbonised electricity with no capital expenditure for the industrial 
customer 
 
Green Shield Power Solutions is ENOGIA's decarbonised energy supply offering for industrial companies. ENOGIA finances, 
installs and operates ORC modules on the customer's site to convert waste heat into electricity. The manufacturer 
invests zero capex and buys the electricity generated over time at a price that remains competitive compared with grid 
rates. 
 
For an energy-intensive manufacturer, energy is both a major cost item and the primary lever for reducing its carbon 
footprint. Green Shield Power Solutions provides Naphtachimie with local, decarbonised electricity derived from a 
previously wasted resource. The manufacturer improves its energy efficiency and reduces its carbon footprint without 
tying up capital or disrupting its production facilities, as the modules are operated by ENOGIA. 
 
A competitive, profitable model set to be replicated 
 
With this first industrial project, ENOGIA secures a flagship reference for Green Shield Power Solutions with a major 
global corporation at a site subject to the most demanding safety requirements. 
 
Above all, the contract demonstrates the robustness of the model. The offering is competitive in France, where 
electricity costs are relatively lower, and within heavy industry, where sites already benefit from moderately priced 
power, while meeting the profitability criteria of ENOGIA and its financial partners. Balancing financial feasibility 
under such demanding conditions, this model durably supplements equipment sales with recurring revenue as an energy 
producer and is designed to be replicated across other energy-intensive industrial sites, both in France and 
internationally. 

Next event: 
 
2026 annual revenue: 11 February 2027 after trading 

Find all of ENOGIA's financial information on 
https://enogia.com/investisseurs 

About ENOGIA 
 
ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology 
of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its 
wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or 
renewable heat. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and 
internationally. Founded in 2009, the Marseille-based company is strongly committed to sustainability (EcoVadis Bronze 
label). It employs around 50 people involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly 
technological solutions. 
 
ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
 
Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. 

Contacts 
 
ENOGIA 
Antonin Pauchet                  
Deputy CEO            SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN         SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
antonin.pauchet@enogia.com 04 84 Marianne Py           Isabelle Dray 
25 60 17             Investor relations                                    Media          
                 marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com relations 
               06 85 52 76 93          isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
                                 06 85 36 85 11

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: CP Enogia INEOS Vdef ENG

2417568 19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2417568&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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