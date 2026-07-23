DJ ENOGIA: First-half 2026 revenue: +32%.

ENOGIA ENOGIA: First-half 2026 revenue: +32%. 23-Jul-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First-half 2026 revenue: +32% ? Half-year revenue of EUR7.2 million ? New record order book of EUR30.0 million at 30 June 2026 Marseille, 23 July 2026 - 6 p.m. ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, is reporting its revenue for the first half of 2026. Revenue (EURk) H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Revenue 7,152 5,432 +32% ORC Modules 6,537 4,516 +45% Innovative Turbomachinery 615 916 -33%

ENOGIA's revenue for the six months to 30 June 2026 amounted to EUR7.2 million, up 32% year-on-year, a performance perfectly in line with the announced full-year target (> 30%). Exports accounted for virtually all of the business (98%), with Asia's share increasing again.

The ORC Modules business generated revenue of EUR6.5 million (91.4% of total revenue for the period), up 45%. This performance was mainly driven by the Industrial market, notably through the execution of two major contracts to supply equipment for the hydrogen fuel cell fleet in Ulsan, South Korea. Work began in 2025 on the first of these contracts, and in early 2026 on the second, led by SK Telecom.

Meanwhile, the Innovative Turbomachinery business generated revenue of EUR0.6 million in the first half of 2026 (8.6% of total revenue), down 33% year-on-year. Following a period of very strong growth - the business has almost quadrupled over the past two years - this decline is attributable mainly to the project schedule, as revenue is recognised on a percentage-of-completion basis and several programmes are currently in the testing or design phase. The Innovative Turbomachinery segment is expected to recover from the second semester onwards.

Industrial capacity tripled and sales organisation strengthened

The first half also marked a major milestone in terms of industrial development, with the opening of ENOGIA's new headquarters in June. Located close to the Company's existing site in Marseille, the new facility brings together R&D, sales, management and production teams under one roof. The result is a threefold increase in production capacity, which is now sized to support the Company's ambitions through to 2028.

As previously announced, ENOGIA also strengthened its export sales organisation during the first half of 2026 through targeted recruitment and the opening of a sales representative office in Seoul.

Commercial momentum supporting full-year targets

Against a backdrop of stricter environmental requirements and energy prices that are both volatile and high, ENOGIA's waste heat recovery solutions continue to benefit from strong commercial momentum, with orders worth EUR10.3 million secured in the first half of 2026. As at 30 June 2026, the Company's order book stood at a new record of EUR30.0 million, up 12% over six months and 70% year-on-year.

Orders are diversified across several of the Company's strategic markets: Geothermal Energy (flagship project in Greece), Environment (several waste treatment contracts in the UK and Asia) and Industry (major order in France).

Against this backdrop, ENOGIA confidently reaffirms its target of achieving revenue growth of more than 30% in 2026, together with a continued improvement in EBITDA margin.

Next event:

First-half 2026 results: 9 September 2026 before trading

Find all of ENOGIA's financial information on https://enogia.com/investisseurs

About ENOGIA ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or renewable heat. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009, the Marseille-based company is strongly committed to sustainability (EcoVadis Bronze label). It employs around 50 people involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. Contacts ENOGIA Antonin Pauchet Deputy CEO SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN antonin.pauchet@enogia.com 04 84 Marianne Py Isabelle Dray 25 60 17 Investor relations Media marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com relations 06 85 52 76 93 isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 06 85 36 85 11

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2370828 23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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July 23, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)