

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mowi ASA (MOWI.OL) reported third quarter operational EBIT for the Group of 275 million euros compared to 112 million euros, prior year. Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was 45 million euros. Operational EBITDA in Feed was 34 million euros, for the quarter.



For the third quarter, harvest volumes were 186 thousand tonnes compared to 166 thousand tonnes, prior year. The company noted that the harvest volumes were all-time high for a quarter.



The company will release complete third quarter report on 4 November.



At last close on Oslo Exchange, Mowi ASA shares were trading at 206.00 Norwegian Kroner.



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