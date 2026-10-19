

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index decreased less-than-expected in August, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index dropped 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.2 percent rebound in July. The expected fall was 0.4 percent.



Among industries, real estate, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, finance and insurance, utilities, and wholesale trade decreased in August. Meanwhile, increases were seen across information and communications, transport and postal activities, medical, health care and welfare, and business-related services.



On a yearly basis, tertiary activity grew 1.7 percent versus a 2.0 percent rise in July.



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