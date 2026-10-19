Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period October 12 - October 16, 2026
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period October 12 - October 16, 2026, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ("Ericsson") (LEI code 549300W9JLPW15XIFM52) repurchased own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0000108656) as follows:
Date
Aggregated daily volume
Weighted average share
Total daily transaction
12/10/2026
1,856,735
95.0198
176,426,588.35
13/10/2026
1,803,208
94.4446
170,303,258.28
14/10/2026
250,000
96.6343
24,158,575.00
15/10/2026
100,000
104.3220
10,432,200.00
16/10/2026
100,000
104.9440
10,494,400.00
Total
4,109,943
95.3334
391,815,021.63
The share repurchases are a part of the share buyback program of up to SEK 15,000,000,000 which Ericsson announced on April 16, 2026, and which runs between April 23, 2026, and March 31, 2027, at the latest. The Board of Directors intends to propose to the 2027 Annual General Meeting that the repurchased shares, other than those used to fulfil Ericsson's obligations under its share-related incentive programs, are cancelled.
The share buyback program is executed in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing MAR (the Safe Harbour Regulation).
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE on behalf of Ericsson. A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Following the repurchases above, Ericsson's holding of treasury stock amounts to 129,915,894 Class B shares. There are in total 3,371,351,735 shares in Ericsson, 261,755,983 shares of Class A and 3,109,595,752 shares of Class B.
NOTES TO EDITORS:
FOLLOW US:
Subscribe to Ericsson press releases
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts
https://x.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson
MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)
Investors
Daniel Morris, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44 7386 657217
E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com
Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 593 27 78
E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com
Media
Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46761284789
E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com
ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/share-buybacks-in-ericsson-during-the-period-october-12---october-16--2026,c4410116
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4410116/4323176.pdf
Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period October 12-October 16 2026
https://mb.cision.com/Public/15448/4410116/a389c0262ceb83b9.xlsx
Daily Ericsson Share Buyback Report
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/share-buybacks-in-ericsson-during-the-period-october-12--october-16-2026-302912372.html