

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA) on Monday said that it has secured a first-tranche order worth approximately 800 million euros to supply Metropolis trains for urban rail projects in Hanoi, Vietnam, under an earlier agreement signed with Vingroup. The order will be booked in the third quarter of the company's fiscal year 2026/27.



The French rail transport company said that the trains will be designed and manufactured at its Valenciennes Petite-Forêt site in France, which is the centre of expertise for metro systems.



According to Alstom, the agreement covers the supply of up to 83 five-car Metropolis trainsets, along with a technology licensing agreement to support local train assembly in Vietnam. Under the arrangement, the remaining 117 trains will be assembled by Vingroup in Vietnam using components supplied by Alstom.



On the Paris Exchange, ALO.PA ended Friday's trading at 16.13 euros, up 0.16 euros or 1.03 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News