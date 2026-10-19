

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israeli aerospace and defense company, Monday announced that it has secured a contract for around $235 million from a European customer, under a government-to-government agreement between the Israel Ministry of Defense and the customer country's Ministry of Defense to supply EXTRA-MR (Medium Range) rockets and Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS) rocket artillery systems.



The contract is for 3 years and Elbit Systems will supply the medium-range variant of the company's EXTRA supersonic rocket system. The contract also includes the delivery of PULS launchers, additional rocket-artillery-related platforms, and integrated logistics support.



'The EXTRA-MR is a precision-guided rocket munition designed for mid-range operational scenarios, enabling highly accurate engagement of high-value targets at ranges of up to 80 km. Fully compatible with Elbit Systems' PULS and existing C4I architectures, the system provides a flexible and cost-effective capability across a broad range of mission profiles.', the defense firm said in a statement.



On Friday, shares closed at $755.43, up 1.86% on the Nasdaq.



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