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WKN: A0HFVY | ISIN: SE0001515552 | Ticker-Symbol: I1M
Tradegate
19.10.26 | 08:01
24,180 Euro
+0,17 % +0,040
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUTRADE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUTRADE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,24024,26011:12
24,24024,26011:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2026 09:30 Uhr
91 Leser
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Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires diagnostic imaging specialist Euromed in Poland

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Polish company Euromed Medical Solution Sp. z o.o, www.euromed.net.pl, with annual sales of approximately PLN 90 million (SEK 230 million).

Euromed is a technical trading company specialised in diagnostic imaging equipment, primarily ultrasound systems, for healthcare and veterinary applications. The product offering is complemented by fetal monitoring, digital X-ray and mobile CT solutions. The company has a diverse customer base, including public and private hospitals, healthcare providers and insurance companies. Euromed was founded in 2005, has 40 employees and is located in Poznan, Poland.

"Euromed is a high-quality company with strong long-term partnerships, high technical expertise and an offering that fits well within Indutrade. We are happy to welcome Euromed and the team to Indutrade, further strengthening our presence in Poland", said Bo Annvik, President and CEO of Indutrade.

Closing is conditional upon approval by the Polish competition authority and is expected to be finalised during Q4 2026. Euromed will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Life Science. The acquisition is Indutrade's eleventh in 2026 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:
Bo Annvik, President and CEO
Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade
Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 225 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.2 billion in 2025, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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