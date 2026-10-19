

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.



The euro fell to nearly a 1-1/2-year low of 0.8408 against the pound and nearly a 3-month low of 0.9227 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8428 and 0.9260, respectively.



Against the yen and the U.S. dollar, the euro dropped to 4-day lows of 176.92 and 1.1187 from early highs of 177.62 and 1.1235, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro slipped to a 4-day low of 1.6050, nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.9791 and a 7-month low of 1.5773 from early highs of 1.6128, 1.9873 and 1.5863, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.83 against the pound, 0.90 against the franc, 175.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the greenback, 1.59 against the aussie, 1.94 against the kiwi and 1.56 against the loonie.



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