

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour (0NPH.L, CRRFY.PK, CRERF.PK, CA.PA), a French retailer and wholesaler, said on Monday that it has inked a deal with Colruyt (EFC1.F, COLR.BR)to acquire Codifrance, a specialist in affiliation and convenience food distribution, for an enterprise value of €152 million.



Carrefour, said: 'This acquisition is fully in line with the execution of Carrefour 2030. The transaction will consolidate Carrefour's leadership in convenience retail and strengthen its ability to support independent retailers by leveraging Codifrance's customers, logistics infrastructure, and the expertise.'



The transaction is expected to be closed in the first half of 2027.



For fiscal 2025-26, Codifrance had recorded sales of €307 million.



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