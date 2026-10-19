Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Neuentdeckung sorgt für Aufsehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
HT

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
19.10.2026 11:30 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HNS 2026 | Huawei and Industry Organizations Release High-Quality 10 Gbps Intelligent Campus Network Technical and Standard White Paper in Europe

HNS 2026 | Huawei and Industry Organizations Release High-Quality 10 Gbps Intelligent Campus Network Technical and Standard White Paper in Europe

FLORENCE, Italy, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Network Summit 2026 (HNS 2026), Huawei, together with global industry organizations and pioneers, released the High-Quality 10 Gbps Intelligent Campus Network Technical and Standard White Paper (the "White Paper"). Targeting industries such as public services, education, healthcare, and manufacturing, the White Paper outlines the construction objectives, capability frameworks, and reference solutions for building secure, intelligent 10 Gbps campus networks for today and tomorrow.

Key attendees included David Chen, Vice President of Huawei's Campus Network Domain; Wei Qing, Director of Huawei's Italy Enterprise Solutions Department; Philippe Breuils, CEO for South Europe at Wifirst; Rui Aguiar, Chair of Networld Europe; and George Polyzos, President of the Datacom Industry Association.

The White Paper defines six core capabilities: autonomous network, 10 Gbps ultra-broadband, connected everything, deterministic experience, energy saving, and full-scope security. It highlights how to build next-generation intelligent campus infrastructure with advanced technologies like multi-AP coordination, intelligent Wi-Fi sensing, intelligent network collaboration, and zero-trust security.

Huawei launched its upgraded Stellar Intelligent Campus Network Solution at the Intelligent Campus Innovation Session. In the welcome speech, Gibbs Wang, President of Huawei's Global Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Department, stated, "Europe is quickly entering the intelligent era. Digital transformation is not just a trend-it has become a real need for every industry. Huawei's Stellar Intelligent Campus Network Solution meets this by building a higher-performance, more secure, and more intelligent campus network foundation to power European industry enterprises' productivity upgrades."

Alex Sun, Vice President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, emphasized: "The intelligent era has arrived, driving campus networks to evolve from connection infrastructure into intelligent infrastructure. To keep up, Huawei's Stellar Intelligent Campus Network Solution delivers superfast wireless, full-scope security, and network autonomy, helping customers build superfast, secure, green, and intelligent campus networks."

Key highlights of Huawei's solution include:

  • Superfast wireless: Huawei's solution leverages Wi-Fi 7 Advanced technology to achieve multi-AP coordination for doubled network performance. Additionally, it leverages Wi-Fi+X to extend wireless networks as the sensing system for intelligent spaces.
  • Full-scope security: Huawei's solution enables asset security by blocking abnormal terminal behaviors in seconds and precisely tracing the source of anomalies. In this way, all assets are fully visible and trustworthy. It also guarantees connectivity security by providing end-to-end, quantum-safe encrypted channels to prevent data leakage.
  • Network autonomy: Huawei's network digital map and NetMaster enable 24/7 hands-off O&M without expert intervention, reducing mean time to repair (MTTR) by 90%. Additionally, an energy-saving network architecture achieves multi-dimensional energy consumption optimization.

Looking ahead, Huawei will collaborate with European pioneers, industry organizations, and ecosystem partners to implement the White Paper's concepts and technologies across more campus scenarios, thereby helping customers build higher-quality, more sustainable, and easier-to-maintain intelligent campus networks.

Explore the full white paper here: Link

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hns-2026--huawei-and-industry-organizations-release-high-quality-10-gbps-intelligent-campus-network-technical-and-standard-white-paper-in-europe-302912454.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.