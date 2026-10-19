Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Neuentdeckung sorgt für Aufsehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
HT

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
19.10.2026 11:54 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HNS 2026 | Huawei Launches Newly Upgraded Stellar Intelligent Fabric for the European Market

HNS 2026 | Huawei Launches Newly Upgraded Stellar Intelligent Fabric for the European Market

FLORENCE, Italy, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Network Summit 2026 Europe (HNS 2026), industry leaders convened for the executive roundtable, "Founded on Resilience, Forged by Intelligence: Building Europe's Next-Generation Open Data Center Networks." During the event, Huawei introduced its newly upgraded Stellar Intelligent Fabric for the European market. With enhanced intelligence, performance, and reliability, the solution empowers enterprises to build ultra-resilient, ultra-efficient next-generation open data center networks.

Opening the session, Bingyu Zhou, Vice Director of Huawei European ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, noted that intelligence adoption will reshape global industries over the next decade, creating a strategic window for Europe. Delivering hyperscale capacity, high throughput, automated O&M, modular architecture, and low power consumption, Huawei data center networks advance Europe's green strategy and industry digitization. Guided by its "In Europe, For Europe" commitment, Huawei collaborates with regional partners to build open network infrastructure.

Johnny Cheng, Vice President of Data Center Network Domain at Huawei Data Communication Product Line, emphasized that exponential growth in data center scale and complexity is straining operational efficiency and uptime. To address this, Huawei launched the Stellar Intelligent Ultra-Resilient Fabric. Powered by StarryWing Digital Map 2.0 and Rock-Solid Architecture 2.0, it establishes an intelligent, open network fabric that eliminates single points of failure and safeguards critical workloads.

Sharing deployment results, Mesut ÖZCA, Leader Solutions Manager at KoçSistem, stated: "We partnered with Huawei to modernize our data center resilience, using StarryWing Digital Map to deploy a multi-DC topology. Multi-plane networking provides cross-center self-healing capabilities, keeping our compute services continuously online even during localized hardware failures."

Aldo Artigiani, Technical Officer of OEHI's Interconnect Working Group, highlighted that artificial intelligence is accelerating the dawn of an intelligent world, with robust artificial intelligence infrastructure as its cornerstone. International bodies like ITU-T and OEHI have rolled out Ethernet standards for artificial intelligence and HPC, delivering higher performance and optimized TCO. Artigiani called on the industry to embrace open Ethernet to collaboratively drive advancement.

Looking ahead, Huawei will maintain open collaboration and technical innovation. By deepening partnerships across Europe, Huawei will advance data center networking architectures, empower enterprise transformation, and foster high-quality, sustainable digital economic growth.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hns-2026--huawei-launches-newly-upgraded-stellar-intelligent-fabric-for-the-european-market-302912473.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.