

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Americans currently in the Middle East have been urged to exercise heightened vigilance due to the complex security environment in the region.



'Be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions,' the US State Consular Affairs Department announced on Sunday.



It noted that Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. It warned that the hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area.



Americans traveling to or from the Middle East have been advised to monitor information about airport and airline operations and develop contingency plans in advance.



'Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions,' the Consular Affairs Department added.



U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia are currently not allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks and need special authorization for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu, and Taif.



The travel alert was issued in the wake of Houthis' intensified attacks on key targets in Saudi Arabia.



Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants have significantly escalated cross-border drone, ballistic missile, and cruise missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, breaking a long-standing truce and targeting civilian airports, oil facilities, and urban centers.



King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh came under Houthi attacks multiple times this month, resulting in deaths, temporary flight suspensions, and damage.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News