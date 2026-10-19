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RS

WKN: A40ZM3 | ISIN: CA7749171087 | Ticker-Symbol: SY9
Frankfurt
19.10.26 | 08:09
0,048 Euro
+7,87 % +0,004
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ROCKY SHORE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
19.10.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore's Antimony Discovery Enhances Lucky 13 Gold Zone at Gold Anchor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE:RSG)(OTCQB:RSGLF) is pleased to report that additional assays from widely spaced drill holes at the Lane Pond Gold Target have identified antimony in the newly named Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone. The zone is associated with an 11.0-kilometre-long, district-scale airborne VTEM anomaly within the highly prospective Appleton Fault Corridor. The Company's 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland hosts two bulk-tonnage, open-pit gold deposits and the Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone, which lies along trend from major high-grade gold discoveries northeast of the project boundary (see Maps 1, 2 and 3).

Significant gold (Au) and antimony (Sb) results represent near true thicknesses (see Table 1 for complete drill results):

  • 31.64m grading 1.39 g/t AuEq (0.50 g/t Au, 0.30% Sb), including 4.00m grading 5.58 g/t AuEq (0.67 g/t Au, 1.62% Sb) (LP-26-12)
  • 15.02m grading 2.71 g/t AuEq (2.04 g/t Au, 0.25% Sb), including 3.02m grading 4.69 g/t AuEq (0.98 g/t Au, 1.23% Sb) (LP-26-13)
  • 17.02m grading 0.71 g/t AuEq (0.65 g/t Au, 0.10% Sb), including 8.70m grading 1.12 g/t AuEq (1.02 g/t Au, 0.05% Sb) (LP-26-07)
  • 14.40m grading 0.66 g/t AuEq (0.59 g/t Au, 0.03% Sb), including 6.10m grading 1.12 g/t AuEq (1.00 g/t Au, 0.06% Sb) (LP-26-19)

Key preliminary takeaways of the Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone:

  • Widely spaced drill holes have identified antimony and gold over a 400m strike length and 450m dip extent (holes 7, 12, 13 and 19);
  • Drilling to date indicates that antimony and gold grades increase with depth;
  • Higher-grade gold-antimony mineralization is associated with brittle deformation, silicification, quartz stockwork and sulphides; and
  • The Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone remains open in all directions.

Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President and CEO of Rocky Shore, commented, "The unexpected discovery of antimony, a critical mineral, is an exciting development. Widely spaced drilling at Lucky 13 has now intersected both gold and antimony. Higher-grade intervals include 4.00 metres grading 5.58 g/t AuEq (0.67 g/t Au, 1.62% Sb) within a 31.64-metre mineralized envelope grading 1.39 g/t AuEq (0.50 g/t Au, 0.30% Sb). The zone is associated with an extensive, largely untested 11.0-kilometre-long airborne VTEM anomaly with an apparent dip extent of at least 1,000 metres. The property continues to exceed our expectations, delivering positive results and new discoveries. While we await additional assays from the Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone, drilling continues 5.0 kilometres west of the discovery, in and around the nearby Mosquito Gold Deposit. We look forward to reporting further results from both areas in the coming weeks."

At the Lane Pond Gold Target, a total of 25 holes, comprising 8,086 metres, were completed, with samples from 18 holes, comprising 5,826 metres, assayed and reported. Three holes (LP-26-01, 02 and 07) were reported in a news release dated June 10, 2026. Twelve holes (LP-26-3, 4, 8, 9, 11-13, 15-18) were reported in a news release dated August 5, 2026. Remaining holes will be released when available. Table 1 below highlights the updated results for the Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone.

Map 1: VTEM section of the Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone, showing a prominent anomaly interpreted within the Appleton Fault Corridor. The high-priority VTEM anomaly extends down-dip and along strike beyond current drilling.

Map 2: Geology section highlighted by structural upgrading of the gold-antimony mineralization associated with silicification, quartz stockwork and sulphide mineralization. Grades improve with depth.

Map 3: Rocky Shore's Gold Anchor Project lies in an emerging gold district along trend from NFGC discoveries, while its Rocky Pond VMS Project lies on a world-class VMS belt along trend from the former Buchans mine.

Table 1: Updated drill summary table with gold and antimony results. Please refer to the news release dated August 20, 2026 for gold-only grades. The lengths below are estimated to be near true thickness.

Drill Hole*

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Sb %

AuEq**

Comment

LP-26-01

284.24

297.50

13.26

0.41

0.00

0.39

Mineralized Zone

and

324.25

339.16

14.91

0.44

0.00

0.42

Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone

including

335.17

339.16

3.99

1.10

0.00

1.05

LP-26-02

270.37

278.48

8.11

0.84

0.00

0.80

Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone

including

271.37

276.40

5.03

1.08

0.00

1.03

LP-26-07

280.60

297.62

17.02

0.65

0.10

0.71

Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone

including

288.92

297.62

8.70

1.02

0.05

1.12

including

292.00

296.35

4.35

1.20

0.04

1.26

LP-26-08

196.00

202.38

6.38

0.38

0.00

0.36

Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone

LP-26-11

243.00

251.74

8.74

0.45

0.00

0.43

Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone

LP-26-12

231.00

236.00

5.00

0.82

0.00

0.78

Mineralized Zone

and

266.36

298.00

31.64

0.50

0.30

1.39

Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone

including

266.36

282.00

15.64

0.35

0.60

2.16

Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone

including

278.00

282.00

4.00

0.67

1.62

5.58

LP-26-13

186.86

192.45

5.59

0.40

0.00

0.38

Mineralized Zone

and

215.00

221.15

6.15

0.58

0.00

0.55

Mineralized Zone

and

275.98

291.00

15.02

2.04

0.25

2.71

Lucky 13 Gold Zone

including

275.98

279.00

3.02

0.98

1.23

4.69

including

282.00

288.00

6.00

3.36

0.00

3.20

LP-26-19

318.40

332.80

14.40

0.59

0.03

0.66

Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone

including

318.40

324.50

6.10

1.00

0.06

1.12

*Holes 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 14-18, and 22 reported no significant assay results. Holes 10, 20, 21, and 23-25 assays are pending. Hole 21 was abandoned due to caving and did not reach the intended target. Au values and thicknesses were known before upgrading with Sb values (see the news release dated August 20, 2026, for gold-only intervals).

**Metal equivalent grades (AuEq) are for illustrative purposes only to express the combined value of gold and antimony as a single metal grade. Metal equivalent grades are calculated using USD$4,250/oz gold and USD$21/pound (two-year moving U.S. average (2024-2026). Metallurgical recoveries are assumed to be 95% for gold and 90% for antimony. The following equation is used to calculate AuEq = (percent Sb/100 X lbs/tonne X price per pound Sb X recovery)/price of Au per gram + (gpt Au X recovery).

Table 2: Drill Plan Summary Table

Drill Hole

Easting

Northing

Dip

Azimuth

Length (m)

LP-26-01

608077

5366228

-45

295

439

LP-26-02

607980

5366278

-45

295

319

LP-26-03

607674

5366414

-45

295

307

LP-26-04

607382

5366588

-45

295

271

LP-26-05

607160

5366658

-45

295

379

LP-26-06

606949

5366758

-45

295

271

LP-26-07

608139

5366632

-45

295

340

LP-26-08

607937

5366759

-45

295

331

LP-26-09

607713

5366842

-45

295

262

LP-26-10

607559

5366910

-45

295

334

LP-26-11

608047

5366691

-45

295

409

LP-26-12

608194

5366626

-60

295

349

LP-26-13

608194

5366626

-82

295

379

LP-26-14

607837

5366797

-45

295

316

LP-26-15

607900

5367189

-45

295

181

LP-26-16

606894

5367670

-60

145

253

LP-26-17

607281

5367622

-45

295

361

LP-26-18

607281

5367622

-70

295

307

LP-26-19

608470

5366929

-45

295

358

LP-26-20

608335

5367416

-45

295

334

LP-26-21

608330

5366992

-50

295

211

LP-26-22

608330

5366992

-45

295

310

LP-26-23

607337

5367900

-45

295

409

LP-26-24

608322

5368101

-45

295

343

LP-26-25

608705

5367921

-45

295

313

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

Field personnel collect and prepare all samples for shipment directly to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025-certified analytical testing facility independent of Rocky Shore. Chain of custody is maintained until laboratory delivery. Quality-control materials include one blank and one certified reference material (CRM) for every 18 samples. At the laboratory, up to 3 kg of rock is crushed to 80% passing 10 mesh; a 250 g split is then pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh. For gold analysis, a 30 g sample undergoes fire assay, aqua regia digestion and atomic absorption (AA) analysis. For 34-element ICP analysis, 200 mg of sample material undergoes four-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) analysis. This method analyzes a suite of base metals, including antimony. Over-limit ICP results are reanalyzed by AA.

Antimony: A Critical Mineral

Antimony is considered a critical mineral because of its strategic importance to national defence, fire safety, energy storage, semiconductors and alloy strengthening, combined with a concentrated and vulnerable global supply chain.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared and approved by Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on its two 100%-owned projects in central Newfoundland: Gold Anchor and Rocky Pond VMS. Gold Anchor covers more than 1,200 square kilometres, making it the second-largest property in one of Canada's most prospective and underexplored emerging gold districts. The project hosts the near-surface, bulk-tonnage Mosquito and Reid orogenic gold deposits, as well as structurally controlled orogenic gold targets, including the Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone along the highly prospective Appleton Fault Corridor. Gold Anchor lies southwest of, and along trend from, major gold discoveries and deposits. The Rocky Pond VMS Project lies within the Roberts Arm VMS Belt, which hosts the world-class former Buchans VMS mine. Rocky Pond hosts the gold-rich Handcamp VMS Zone and several additional VMS showings along a 40-kilometre trend of this prolific belt.

Please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore Gold would like to acknowledge the $150,000 in financial support received for 2025, and the approval of the 2026 Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) administered by the Mineral Incentive Program from the Mineral Development Division, Department of Energy and Mines, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lapierre, President & CEO
Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.
T: +1 (647) 678-3879
E: ken@rockyshoregold.com

Cathy Hume, CEO
CHF Capital Markets
T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251
E: cathy@chfir.com

Twitter: @RockyShoreGold
LinkedIn: @RockyShoreGold

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the results of exploration and the advancement of the Company's properties, the exploration potential, the price of gold, the geology and potential mineralization of the Gold Anchor project and the advancement of the Company's mineral properties. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of mineral resource exploration including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of mineral resources, contests over title to properties, the Company's limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rocky-shores-antimony-discovery-enhances-lucky-13-gold-zone-at-gold-anchor-1238175

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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