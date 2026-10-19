Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBIH), a public company trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol CBIH, announced an expansion of its scientific research strategy focused on the intersection of endocannabinoid biology, precision medicine, and the development of intellectual property with potential biomedical applications.

"We are witnessing a new era in the history of medicine: an era in which human biology plays a central role in the healing process. The future is no longer solely about treating diseases, but also about discovering how the human body itself can help us overcome them. Humans healing humans," stated Dr. Rosangel Andrades, M.D., CBIH's Director of Research and Development.

"Biological medicine as a personalized treatment approach seeks to use each patient's specific biological characteristics to select, adapt, or develop a more precise therapeutic strategy. This may involve analyzing biomarkers, genetic profiles, cells, antibodies, or other biological components to identify the mechanisms involved in a disease and select the most appropriate intervention. In certain advanced therapies, it is even possible to use a patient's own cells, modify or prepare them in a laboratory, and administer them back to the patient for a specific therapeutic purpose. As a result, medicine is evolving from treatments designed for the general population toward therapeutic strategies guided by each patient's individual biology."

CBIH plans to investigate how cannabinoids and the endocannabinoid system interact with molecular and cellular pathways associated with immune regulation, neuroinflammation, reproductive health, chronic pain, metabolic dysfunction, autoimmune diseases, cancer biology, and aging. The Company emphasized that any therapeutic applications arising from these investigations would remain subject to scientific assessment, clinical validation, and applicable regulatory requirements.

"Our objective is ambitious but clear: to investigate how endocannabinoid science may contribute to this transformation in biological medicine and open new possibilities for treating complex diseases. We believe that biological medicine represents not only the future of medicine, but also the future of humanity," stated Dr. Jennifer Salguero, a biologist with a Ph.D. in Science from the University of São Paulo, Brazil, and Chief Patent Officer of CBIH.

To advance its long-term strategy, CBIH continues preparing scientific studies to develop potentially patentable technologies and strengthen its intellectual property portfolio. Anticipating the proposed broader federal rescheduling of marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, the Company intends to explore new research opportunities, strategic partnerships, and licensing agreements with medical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology organizations. CBIH believes these initiatives could drive future commercialization and long-term shareholder value, subject to research outcomes, regulatory requirements, and successful commercial agreements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

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