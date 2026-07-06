Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CBIH), a public company trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol CBIH, announces that Dante Picazo, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has designated 500,000,000 shares of common stock from his personal holdings to honor the directors, employees, and key associates whose dedication, loyalty, and work have helped shape CBIH's journey and strengthen the Company through years of development, challenges, and progress.

This decision comes from a deep sense of gratitude for the individuals whose commitment, service, and contributions have supported CBIH's growth and advanced important areas of its work, including patent preparation, marketing initiatives, accounting support, administrative organization, corporate communications, and strategic execution.

The Company emphasizes that this recognition initiative is being carried out through shares transferred from Mr. Picazo's personal holdings. Importantly, the shares are not being issued by the Company under a stock incentive plan, employee stock plan, equity compensation plan, or any other Company share issuance program. For Mr. Picazo, this is an important distinction and an act of responsibility: to honor the people who helped build and support the Company while being careful not to create additional dilution for existing shareholders. This initiative reflects a conscious effort to recognize commitment and loyalty in a way that respects both the contributors who helped CBIH move forward and the shareholders who have supported the Company's long-term journey.

Following legal guidance and approval by the Company's Board of Directors regarding the use and transfer of these shares, Mr. Picazo initiated the transfer through the applicable procedures, including the corresponding Medallion Signature Guarantee documentation, as required. The transfer is currently proceeding through the applicable corporate, securities-related, and transfer agent procedures.

"CBIH was not built in a single moment; it was built through years of perseverance, sacrifice, loyalty, and the quiet work of people who continued to believe in the Company's mission even when the road has been difficult," said Dante Picazo, Chief Executive Officer of CBIH. "For me, this recognition is deeply personal. It honors those who gave their time, talent, and commitment to help CBIH move forward, and it reflects my gratitude, respect, and belief that the Company's future must be built with responsibility, integrity, and deep appreciation for those whose loyalty, work, and belief helped carry CBIH to this moment."

With this decision, CBIH enters its next stage with purpose, discipline, and renewed conviction. After years of preparation, sacrifice, and belief in the future of cannabinoid science, the Company views the ongoing federal rescheduling process from Schedule I to Schedule III and the recently reintroduced Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act of 2026 as potential steps toward the stability the industry has long awaited. For CBIH, this is why years of preparation have mattered: to be ready to advance its intellectual property, research initiatives, corporate discipline, and responsible execution as the industry moves toward a potentially more favorable and structured environment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303954

Source: Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings