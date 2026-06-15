Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CBIH), a public company trading under the ticker symbol CBIH, today announced a new chapter in its PTSD-focused research journey, marked by the completion of its patent-related work and the continued exploration of the scientific relationship between cannabinoids and psilocybin in relation to trauma, memory, emotional regulation, and recovery.

PTSD affects veterans, first responders, survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, children exposed to trauma, families, and communities. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' National Center for PTSD, approximately 5% of U.S. adults experience PTSD in any given year, representing about 13 million Americans in 2020. That number may not fully reflect those who remain undiagnosed, do not report symptoms, or lack access to care.

"PTSD is not simply a market category. It is the veteran who comes home but never fully returns to peace. It is the child who carries abuse into adulthood. It is the woman rebuilding her life after violence. It is human suffering that deserves serious science," said Mr. John Jones, CBIH Treasurer, Director, and former 101st Airborne Division sergeant. "This work was developed with care, purpose, and compassion as part of our mission to build meaningful scientific assets for responsible trauma-related research."

CBIH's PTSD-focused work centers on a key scientific connection: cannabinoids and psilocybin may address different but related dimensions of trauma biology. Cannabinoids may help support pathways associated with stress response, sleep, inflammation, emotional regulation, and the endocannabinoid system, while psilocybin has shown encouraging potential in controlled clinical research related to neuroplasticity, emotional processing, fear-related learning, cognitive flexibility, and mood.

"The Company is building more than a portfolio of patent-related concepts; it is building a broader scientific foundation for cannabinoid-based biotechnology at a time when the cannabis sector is about to turn a corner from traditional market perceptions toward a new era defined by science, regulation, intellectual property, and medical innovation," said Dante Picazo, CEO of CBIH.

The firm's intellectual property work is designed to support a cross-category regulated medical research platform beyond any single condition, product, or market category, allowing the Company to organize its scientific ideas around cannabinoids, psilocybin, formulation systems, therapeutic pathways, and future medical applications, CBIH seeks to define, protect, and advance the scientific logic behind next-generation therapeutic development.

As cannabinoid- and psychedelic-related medicine moves toward a more regulated and research-driven future, CBIH is assembling scientific assets designed to give the Company room to move, room to partner, and room to become the leading name within the emerging field of plant-derived therapeutic science.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

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Source: Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings