Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CBIH), a public company trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol CBIH, today announced that the State of Texas has approved the Company's license to manufacture and distribute consumable hemp products. This approval turns years of vision, science, and preparation into action and marks the moment CBIH steps into the market and begins commercial distribution.

The Company expects initial distribution to begin within the next 30 days, following years of scientific development, product formulation, regulatory preparation, and commercialization planning. The timing is especially significant as today, July 15, 2026, the federal hearings examining the proposed rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III reached their conclusion. CBIH believes this process could help advance a more science-based regulatory framework, expand opportunities for cannabinoid research, and create a clearer path for responsible commercial innovation across the industry.

"For years, we have worked toward this moment with conviction, discipline, and a clear vision for the future," said Dante Picazo, Chief Executive Officer of CBIH. "Receiving our Texas license at one of the most consequential turning points in modern cannabis history transforms this achievement into something far greater than regulatory approval. It marks the moment when preparation becomes execution, science moves closer to the consumer, and long-term vision enters the marketplace. We believe 2026 will be remembered as the year the industry began to redefine itself, and today, CBIH is stepping forward to help shape what comes next."

The initial commercial rollout will introduce VitaCookies, CBIH's market-ready functional wellness cookie line formulated with selected cannabinoid and nutritional ingredients and developed through a disciplined process of product formulation, regulatory compliance, quality control, and consumer-focused innovation. The product line is positioned within high-interest wellness categories associated with menopause support, everyday discomfort, stress management, relaxation, emotional balance, and broader mental well-being. Strategically, VitaCookies represents the first commercial expression of CBIH's integrated business model, bringing together cannabinoid innovation, scientific development, intellectual property, brand creation, and scalable distribution to support revenue generation, portfolio expansion, and long-term shareholder value.

"The future of cannabis will be shaped not only by cultivation and regulation, but also by the ability to convert scientific knowledge into protected innovation and commercially viable products," said Dr. Rosangel Andrades, CBIH's Research and Development Director. "For CBIH, this license marks the point at which years of research, formulation, and strategic preparation move into execution. The Company is no longer building toward market entry; it is entering the market with a platform designed to connect cannabinoid science, consumer wellness, and long-term commercial value."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

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Source: Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings