Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CBIH), a public company trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol CBIH, today announced the beginning of a new commercial chapter for VitaCookies with the signing of its first licensing agreement. This milestone moves VitaCookies from internal development toward commercial execution, positioning the brand as a structured growth opportunity built on CBIH's formulations, operational know-how, quality standards, and wellness-oriented vision.

NCAS, LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, acquired the first VitaCookies commercial license and will serve as the initial authorized operator. For CBIH, the agreement creates a practical foundation to test market response, strengthen the licensing model, and assess future growth opportunities for the brand.

For CBIH, this license represents more than market expansion; it establishes a controlled pathway to build VitaCookies as a scalable commercial brand. Through authorized operators, the Company seeks to bring VitaCookies into new markets while preserving the standards, identity, and consumer trust that define its long-term value. This approach is designed to support growth with discipline, protect brand consistency, and strengthen VitaCookies as a commercial asset of CBIH.

"The signing of our first license marks an important step in monetizing VitaCookies as a commercial asset of CBIH," said Mr. John Jones, Treasurer and Director of Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. "With specialized expertise in multi-unit franchise operations, I understand the discipline required to scale responsibly. VitaCookies was created to bring innovation and wellness-oriented products to more consumers, and we aim to grow with partners who share our vision, standards, and commitment to compliance and consumer trust."

"To be the first authorized operator for VitaCookies is more than a business opportunity; it is the beginning of a new commercial path with Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc.," said Nancy Santillan and Joshua Montanez, Managing Members of NCAS. "We see VitaCookies as a brand with purpose, structure, and meaningful growth potential, and we are proud to stand at the starting point of a model designed to bring innovation, wellness, and disciplined execution into the marketplace."

This agreement marks the beginning of a broader commercial roadmap for VitaCookies and opens the door to a larger vision for the brand. With NCAS as its first licensed operator, CBIH is now positioned to evaluate market response, refine its expansion model, and build momentum around its functional wellness cookies platform. As part of that broader vision, CBIH and NCAS are also evaluating Mexico City, Mexico (Ciudad de México), as a potential future international entry point; however, the Company's immediate excitement is centered on VitaCookies Dallas and VitaCookies Houston, where CBIH intends to begin strengthening the brand's presence, execution, and commercial identity. Any subsequent product activity will be subject to appropriate agreements, approvals, permits, labeling, laboratory testing, and regulatory compliance in each jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

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Source: Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings