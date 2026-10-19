Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced its entry into the Polish market and the appointment of Carsten Keune as Country Manager, Poland, marking another milestone in the company's continued expansion across Central Eastern Europe.

In his new position, Carsten will lead BHSI's business in Poland, and Central Eastern Europe, shaping its market strategy and building strong relationships with customers and brokers. His extensive insurance experience, deep market knowledge and proven leadership reflect BHSI's commitment to investing in experienced talent as it expands across Europe.

"Carsten brings the experience, leadership and market insight to advance BHSI's growth across Central Eastern Europe," said Andreas Krause, Head of DACH, BHSI. "He is well suited to establish our presence in Poland, build lasting relationships with customers and brokers, and bring BHSI's capabilities and long-term approach to businesses across the country."

BHSI's entry into Poland reflects the company's long-term commitment to supporting businesses throughout the region with local underwriting expertise, responsive claims service, and specialized insurance solutions backed by the financial strength of Berkshire Hathaway.

Across Central Eastern Europe, BHSI offers a broad range of commercial insurance solutions, including Property, Casualty, Construction, Energy, Executive and Professional Lines, Marine, and Multinational insurance.

Carsten will be based in Warsaw and can be reached at Carsten.keune@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 4th Floor, The St Botolph Building 138 Houndsditch London EC3A 7AW, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, employer stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012865431/en/

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