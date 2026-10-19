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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Stuttgart
19.10.26 | 13:46
9,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9509,45014:07
Dow Jones News
19.10.2026 13:09 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
19-Oct-2026 / 11:35 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Investec Bank plc as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the 
"Programme") between 12 October 2026 - 16 October 2026. 
 
Date      Venue  Volume-weighted average   Aggregated volume Lowest price per share Highest price per share 
             price (p)                   (p)           (p) 
 
 
13 October 2026 XLON   732.5356           15,000      730.0000        740.0000 
 
16 October 2026 XLON   770.6950           8,495       764.0000        772.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,263,286 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,819,229. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

19 October 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Date and time of each   Number of shares     Price (pence per share) Trading Venue  Transaction Reference 
trade           purchased                             Number 
 
 
13 October 2026 10:12:24  75            730.0000        XLON      00427197215TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 10:12:58  5000           730.0000        XLON      00427197698TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 11:45:26  35            736.0000        XLON      00427240816TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 11:52:46  26            736.0000        XLON      00427241008TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 12:29:27  49            736.0000        XLON      00427242081TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 12:29:27  26            736.0000        XLON      00427242082TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 12:29:27  35            736.0000        XLON      00427242083TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 12:29:27  110            736.0000        XLON      00427242084TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 12:29:29  223            736.0000        XLON      00427242085TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 12:29:30  7             738.0000        XLON      00427242086TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 12:29:33  211            736.0000        XLON      00427242100TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 12:29:39  214            740.0000        XLON      00427242102TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 12:29:42  108            738.0000        XLON      00427242103TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 12:29:46  114            736.0000        XLON      00427242109TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 14:49:25  5000           736.0000        XLON      00427246955TRLO1 
 
13 October 2026 16:23:02  3767           730.0000        XLON      00427252539TRLO1 
 
16 October 2026 14:43:52  5906           772.0000        XLON      00428180563TRLO1 
 
16 October 2026 15:18:14  24            764.0000        XLON      00428183286TRLO1 
 
16 October 2026 15:18:58  54            766.0000        XLON      00428183418TRLO1 
 
16 October 2026 15:19:33  53            766.0000        XLON      00428183462TRLO1 
 
16 October 2026 15:34:13  1             766.0000        XLON      00428184221TRLO1 
 
16 October 2026 15:39:54  11            766.0000        XLON      00428184431TRLO1 
 
16 October 2026 15:42:53  81            766.0000        XLON      00428184538TRLO1 
 
16 October 2026 15:50:04  11            766.0000        XLON      00428184773TRLO1 
 
16 October 2026 16:15:21  68            768.0000        XLON      00428186213TRLO1 
 
16 October 2026 16:15:21  184            768.0000        XLON      00428186214TRLO1 
 
16 October 2026 16:15:21  1785           768.0000        XLON      00428186215TRLO1 
 
16 October 2026 16:15:21  211            768.0000        XLON      00428186216TRLO1 
 
16 October 2026 16:17:56  106            766.0000        XLON      00428186377TRLO1

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 446786 
EQS News ID:  2418066 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2418066&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2026 06:35 ET (10:35 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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