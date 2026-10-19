Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Antonio Cairoli as GMG Brand Ambassador. Mr. Cairoli is a nine-time Motocross World Champion and a Ducati test rider. He will support the Company in developing and applying its graphene engine oil additive, G LUBRICANT, in the motorcycle and off-road sectors.

GMG is also pleased to announce that it will exhibit at EICMA 2026, the 83rd International Two-Wheeler Exhibition. The show runs from 3 to 8 November 2026 at Fiera Milano Rho, Milan, Italy. GMG's stand is in Hall 9-11, Stand Q58.





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BRAND AMBASSADOR PROGRAM

The collaboration centres on G LUBRICANT, a graphene liquid concentrate engine oil additive designed to reduce friction and improve engine efficiency, with the aim of improving performance, lowering fuel consumption and emissions. Mr. Cairoli will share what he has learned competing at the top level of motocross. His input will help guide the product's development towards the needs of off-road use and, in the future, racing.

The program will start with Mr. Cairoli using and evaluating G LUBRICANT in his own compatible vehicles in everyday use away from the racetrack. His feedback and discussions with GMG's technical team are expected to inform further product development. The aim is to bring solutions to the off-road market once they have been validated for their intended uses.

ABOUT G LUBRICANT AND TEST RESULTS

G LUBRICANT is added to mineral or synthetic engine oil in a 1:100 dosage. Management believes the graphene in G LUBRICANT helps protect contacting metal surfaces and reduces friction and wear. Its thermal conductivity also supports heat dissipation within the engine. In various tests reported by GMG, G LUBRICANT has shown:

fuel consumption reductions of up to 10%

nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions reductions of up to 27%

particulate emissions reductions of up to 33%

coefficient of friction reductions of up to 30%

These results come from different tests and vary with engine type and operating conditions. Separately, the University of Queensland has verified a fuel efficiency increase of up to 8.4% in a diesel engine, as announced in February 2025. Further testing and validation are needed for off-road and racing applications.

COMMENTS:



Antonio Cairoli, GMG Brand Ambassador, commented: "I'm delighted to be part of this project. From the moment Vincenzo Tirotta introduced me to GMG's technology, graphene and its properties, I was excited by the project and wanted to get involved. I want to share my experience with the team and help GMG develop a product that can become a benchmark in our sport too. Today, we still use engines powered by fuels that generate emissions. The opportunity to help reduce their impact while also working to improve efficiency and performance is something that really motivates me. We will start with my personal vehicles, with the aim of applying what we learn to the development of solutions for off-road use and, in the future, competition."

Vincenzo Tirotta, GMG Business Development - Italy, commented: "It has been a privilege to introduce Antonio to GMG and our graphene technology. Antonio is one of the most respected riders in motocross history, and his technical knowledge and commitment to excellence make him an ideal partner for GMG. Italy has one of the strongest motorcycle cultures and industries in the world, and EICMA is the leading event for our sector. We look forward to welcoming riders, enthusiasts, distributors and manufacturers to the GMG stand to meet Antonio and the A-Team, and to discuss how G LUBRICANT can support the motorcycle and off-road market."

Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Antonio Cairoli to GMG as Brand Ambassador. Antonio's experience at the highest level of motocross gives our technical team a unique perspective on what riders and engines need in demanding off-road conditions. We look forward to working with Antonio to develop G LUBRICANT for the motorcycle sector and to introducing him to visitors at EICMA 2026."

Jack Perkowski, Non-Executive Chairman and Director of the Company, commented: "Antonio Cairoli's appointment as Brand Ambassador is an important step in building GMG's presence in the motorcycle sector. Working with a rider of Antonio's standing, together with independent testing programs such as the A-Team's, gives GMG valuable real-world feedback to support the development of G LUBRICANT for new applications. The Board is pleased to see GMG continue to build its commercial foundations in Europe and to engage with the global motorcycle industry at EICMA 2026."

EICMA 2026

Mr. Cairoli will attend the GMG stand (Hall 9-11, Stand Q58) to hold an autograph session and present his new collaboration with the Company.

Visitors to the stand, including enthusiasts, industry professionals, distributors and manufacturers, can meet GMG's senior management and Company representatives, learn about GMG's graphene products, and discuss potential technical and commercial collaborations.

A-Team Motocross Testing Program

Under a separate development program, Massimo Fogliaro's A-Team will begin testing G LUBRICANT in motocross. The team will evaluate how the product performs under competition conditions and provide feedback to support its technical development. The GMG stand at EICMA will also host the presentation of A-Team and its new Honda prototype, where visitors can see the motorcycle and talk to the team about the testing.

The A-Team program is an independent initiative between A-Team and GMG, with its own testing and development program.

Through these activities, GMG is building its presence in the motorcycle sector. The Company is combining its advanced materials research with rider experience, team expertise and market needs.





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About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells graphene enhanced products manufactured where the graphene is made via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines. GMG has also developed a graphene water based coolant additive focused on increasing heat transfer and reducing bacterial growth in cooling water circuits.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene ion batteries. GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur.

This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding: the Brand Ambassador program with Antonio Cairoli and its expected scope, activities and outcomes; the evaluation of G LUBRICANT in Mr Cairoli's personal vehicles and the use of his feedback in product development; the potential development, validation and commercialisation of G LUBRICANT for off-road, motorcycle and racing applications; the A-Team motocross testing program and its expected results; the expected benefits of the Brand Ambassador program and the A-Team testing program for GMG's commercial development in Europe and the motorcycle sector; GMG's participation at EICMA 2026 and the activities planned at the GMG stand; potential technical and commercial collaborations with distributors, manufacturers and other industry participants; GMG's presence in the motorcycle sector; the performance of G LUBRICANT, including fuel consumption, emissions and friction reductions; GMG's intentions to develop commercial scale-up capabilities, GMG's focus in the energy savings segment, GMG's intentions for the use of graphene lubricant additive on saving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialisation of G CELLS, GMG's focus on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning coating in the energy savings segment, saving liquid fuels for diesel engines and increasing heat transfer and reducing bacterial growth in colling water circuits; GMG's 4 critical business objectives; GMG's ability to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries and the Company's four critical business objectives.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, that test results achieved to date may not be replicated in off-road, motorcycle or racing applications, that the Brand Ambassador or A-Team programs may not proceed as planned or produce the expected results, and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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